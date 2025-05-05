Several videos of Afenyo-Markin enjoying this year's Aboakyer Festival with his people in the Central region have stoked a frenzy on social media

The MP for the Effutu constituency immersed himself in the festival experience by dressing as a warrior and chanting war songs

Scores of Afenyo-Markin's admirers were impressed by the parliamentarian's stint, which came right before the demonstration on May 5

The Member of Parliament for the Effutu constituency, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, travelled to his hometown to celebrate this year's Aboakyer festival.

The festival is celebrated on the 1st Saturday in May by the Effutu of Winneba Traditional Area in the Central Region of Ghana.

The people of Winneba, known for their hunting tradition, mark the festival to appease the main deity of the Effutu State, Penkye Otu.

Annually, the Winneba tribe's two Asafo companies, Tuafo 1 and Dentsefo 2, go on a hunting expedition to catch a live deer for the sacrifice.

This year, the Tuafo 1 troupe, which won the competition, presented the live deer to the MP, heralded as their Osahene, a glorious war leader.

The MP adorned himself in the colours and emblems of both Asafo companies as a way of representing both factions.

Hundreds of youth stormed the streets to celebrate this year's Aboakyer festival, and the MP didn't pass on the opportunity to immerse himself in the experience.

In a video he posted on TikTok, Afenyo-Markin was captured in his warrior gear singing war chants.

In the caption accompanying the post, the MP who doubles as the ninth parliament's minority leader representing the New Patriotic Party said,

"I am a proud deer hunter! Effutu remains my pride!"

His consistent involvement in the festival, which climaxed on May 3, a day before the Save the Judiciary demonstration, excited many admirers.

After the festival, the MP headed for Accra to lead the demonstration in which he presented a petition to the Supreme Court and the presidency demanding the reinstatement of the recently suspended Chief Justice.

Afenyo-Markin leads party members in prayer

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Afenyo-Markin led some members of his caucus and executives of the New Patriotic Party in a prayer.

In a video on X, Alexander Afenyo-Markin prayed for strength, love, and unity in Parliament for the minority caucus.

He asked that, despite their numbers, God give them everything they would need to succeed as Members of Parliament.

