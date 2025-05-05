Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Howie Mandel’s net worth and how he made his fortune in comedy and TV

by  Peris Wamangu 5 min read

Howie Mandel’s net worth is alleged to be $60 million, reflecting his long and successful career in the entertainment industry. He is an accomplished actor, producer, writer, comedian, and TV host, widely known for serving as a judge on the reality talent competition television show America’s Got Talent since 2010.

Howie Mandel is seen arriving for a taping of 'America's Got Talent' (L). He attends the "America's Got Talent" Season 20 Red Carpet (R)
Howie is seen arriving for a taping of 'America's Got Talent' in LA (L) and attends the "America's Got Talent" Season 20 Red Carpet in CA (R). Photo: MEGA, Victoria Sirakova (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Howie Mandel is famous for hosting Deal or No Deal, a popular game show, between 2005 and 2019.
  • The comedian has worked as a judge on the reality competition show America’s Got Talent since 2010.
  • He is the author of Here's the Deal: Don't Touch Me.

Howie Mandel’s profile summary

Full nameHoward Michael Mandel
GenderMale
Date of birth29 November 1955
Age69 years old (as of May 2025)
Zodiac signSagittarius
Place of birthWillowdale, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Current residenceLos Angeles, California, United States
NationalityCanadian
EthnicityJewish
ReligionJudaism
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5′10″
Height in centimetres 178
Weight in pounds170
Weight in kilograms 77
Hair colourBald
Eye colourBlue
FatherAl Mandel
MotherEvy Mandel
SiblingsOne
Marital statusMarried
WifeTerry Mandel
EducationWilliam Lyon Mackenzie Collegiate Institute,Georges Vanier Secondary School,Harbord Collegiate Institute
ProfessionActor, producer, writer, comedian, TV host
Net worth$60 million
Instagram@howiemandel
TikTok @officialhowiemandel
X (Twitter)@howiemandel
Facebook@OfficialHowieMandel

What is Howie Mandel’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Commingsoon Net, the comedian's net worth is alleged to be approximately $60 million. He is believed to have made his wealth primarily from his thriving career as an actor, producer, writer, comedian, and TV personality.

What is Howie Mandel's salary?

Five facts about Howie Mandel
Five facts about Howie Mandel. Photo: Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images (modified by author)
According to Sportkeeda, the producer reportedly earns $70 thousand per episode of America’s Got Talent as a judge. Additionally, Howie Mandel's salary per episode of Deal or No Deal as a host was rumoured to be $75 thousand in 2008.

What does Howie Mandel do for a living?

Mandel is an iconic comedian, TV host, actor, producer, and writer. Here is a look at his most notable career milestones.

Comedy and TV hosting career

Howie Mandel performs at the David Copperfield Theater
Howie Mandel performs his stand-up comedy routine at the David Copperfield Theater at MGM Grand Hotel on January 17, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller
The Willowdale native began his career as a stand-up comedian in his early 20s at Toronto's comedy club called Yuk Yuk’s. In the late 1970s, he performed at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles. Mandel later made multiple appearances on the American comedy game show Make Me Laugh between 1979 and 1980.

Mandel is also a television personality. He gained prominence for hosting the exhilarating, popular game show Deal or No Deal from 2005 to 2019. Since 2010, the comedian has served as a member of the judging panel of the reality competition show America’s Got Talent. Howie has contributed to the show's enduring popularity through his proficient comedic expertise.

Acting, production, and writing

Howie is a Canadian actor. He started his acting career in the 1981 hit comedy film Gas and has subsequently appeared in several other films and TV series, such as Killing Hasselhoff (2017) and Small Shots (2022).

Howie Mandel is seen at an "America's Got Talent" taping
Howie Mandel is seen at an "America's Got Talent" taping in Pasadena, California. Photo: MEGA
According to his IMDb page, the popular Canadian television host has over 74 acting credits. Below are some of his movies and TV shows.

YearMovie/TV series
2023Family Switch
2014–2023Talk Is Jericho
2021Back Home Again
2020Howie Go Viral
2019–2020David's Vlog
2019Harley Quinn
2018Robot Chicken
2017Killing Hasselhoff
2017Small Shots
2015Lego Dimensions
2015YidLife Crisis
20157 Days in Hell
2013Fugget About It
2012The Big Bang Theory
2012What Would You Do?

The Canadian actor is also a producer. Mandel has played production roles in numerous films that have resonated with young and old audiences. Below are some of the movies and TV series that have been produced by Howie:

  • Deal or No Deal Island (2024)
  • Howie Mandel's Animals Doing Things (2018-2019)
  • Howie Mandel Presents: Howie Mandel at the Howie Mandel Comedy Club (2019)
  • On My Way Out: The Secret Life of Nani and Popi (2017)
  • Caraoke Showdown (2017)
  • Joke or Choke (2014)

Besides production, Howie has also ventured into the screenwriting industry. His first debut in his screenwriting career was in 1983 for a comedy TV special, The First Howie Mandel Special.

He has since played his role as a screenwriter in several TV series like Bobby's World, Howie Do It, and This Is Not Happening. Additionally, the comedian is the author of a memoir titled Here's the Deal: Don't Touch Me.

Howie Mandel's houses: Inside his stunning Malibu and LA properties

Comedian Howie Mandel walks the "America's Got Talent" Season 19 Winner's Red Carpet
Comedian Howie Mandel walks the "America's Got Talent" Season 19 Winner's Red Carpet at Hotel Dena in Pasadena, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards
The Canadian actor owns a five-bedroom mansion in Malibu, California, United States. The property which featured a 5 1/2 bathroom, theater, guest house, gym, pool, and office is reportedly worth $7 million. Additionally, the house overlooks the Santa Monica Bay.

Mandel used to own a posh house in Los Angeles. The mansion boasts of lavish amenities galore and a modern farmhouse design. The Killing Hasselhoff star sold the property in late 2020 for allegedly $9.5 million.

FAQs

  1. Who is Howie Mandel? Howie is a Canadian actor, producer, comedian, and TV host, known for hosting game show Deal or No Deal.
  2. How many years did Howie Mandel do Deal or No Deal? Mandel hosted the show for approximately 14 years between 2005 and 2019.
  3. Is Howie Mandel involved with Deal or No Deal Island? Yes, the actor is the executive producer of Deal or No Deal Island. He produced 10 episodes of the popular reality competition TV series in 2024.
  4. What happened to Howie Mandel? The actor was diagnosed with Obsessive-Compulsive Disease and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, in his forties.
  5. Who is Howie Mandel's wife? He is married to Terry Mandel. The couple married in 1980 and has three children named Alex, Riley, and Jackie Mandel.
  6. What is Howie Mandel's net worth in 2025? His net worth is alleged to be $60 million.
  7. Is Howie Mandel still alive? Yes, Howie is alive as of this writing, and he lives in the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles.

Howie Mandel’s net worth is a testament to his hard work and commitment to the entertainment industry. Howie began his career as a stand-up comedian in the 1970s and has now cemented his status as a multifaceted entertainer.

