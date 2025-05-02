Expedition Unknown host Josh Gates' net worth and wealth as a reality TV star

Josh Gates' net worth is alleged to be approximately $3 million, thanks to his ventures in various industries. He is an American exploration TV show host and producer, best recognised for his production roles in Expedition Unknown and Expedition Files. Josh is also a successful adventurer, author, and scuba diver.

Gates attends Discovery Inc. 2019 NYC Upfront in New York City (L) and the 'Expedition Unknown' in New York City (R). Photo: Astrid Stawiarz, Desiree Navarro (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Josh Gates started his career in 2004 as a celebrity guest host of Ghost Hunters .

as a celebrity guest host of . He reportedly earned $15000 per episode for hosting the Expedition Unknown and Josh Gates Tonight .

for hosting the and . Josh's production credits include Expedition Files, Expedition X, and Tales from the Explorers Club.

Josh Gates' profile summary

Full name Joshua Gates Gender Male Date of birth 8 August 1977 Age 47 years old (as of May 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Religion Christianity Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6′2″ Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 209 Weight in kilograms 95 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Father Lee Gates Mother Sonia Gates Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Hallie Gnatovich Children Two Education Tufts University Profession Explorer, reality TV host, producer, actor, author, scuba diver Net worth $3 million Instagram @gatesygram TikTok @gatesytok X (Twitter) @joshuagates Facebook @joshgatesofficial

What is Josh Gates' net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Distractify, Josh Gates' net worth in 2025 is alleged to be $3 million. He has built his fortune through his flourishing career as an explorer, reality TV host, actor, producer, scuba diver, and author.

How much does Josh Gates earn?

Josh Gate earnings from Destination Truth remains undisclosed. However, the scuba diver has allegedly earned approximately $870000 and over $3 million for hosting Josh Gates Tonight and Expedition Unknown, respectively.

According to a YouTube video posted by Future is Space, the American producer reportedly made $15000 per episode for hosting Expedition Unknown and Josh Gates Tonight.

Five facts about Josh Gates. Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Professional career

Gate's fame arises mainly from his successful career as a TV host in the travel and exploration television industry. Here are the highlights of his career and earnings.

Exploration TV hosting

The Massachusetts native has hosted several TV series that revolve around the exploration of the world's mysteries and legendary tales. Josh began his career in 2004 after he worked as the celebrity guest host of Ghost Hunters, an American paranormal and reality television series.

Gates first gained recognition between 2007 and 2012 for hosting the Syfy channel series, Destination Truth. The show revolved around investigations of different reports and sightings of supernatural experiences and beastly encounters around the globe.

Between 2008 and 2009, the TV personality was the host of Ghost Hunters' spin-off, Ghost Hunters International. Josh has gained more fame since 2015, after he began hosting his own reality show, Expedition Unknown.

Through the show, he has explored several mysteries around the world like the fabled lost tomb of Genghis Khan, the disappearance of Amelia Earhart, and the lost treasure of Blackbeard the Pirate.

Additionally, the American adventurer hosted the Discovery Channel talk show Josh Gates Tonight from 2020 to 2022. Gates used the hit show to interview celebrities and experts and share updates on his global adventures.

Production credits

Television producer, author, and actor Josh Gates poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Aaron Rapoport

Source: Getty Images

Besides hosting adventurous reality TV series, Joshua is also a producer. He is best known for his production roles, mainly in paranormal and historical mystery investigations reality TV shows. Some of Josh Gate's reality TV shows include Expedition Unknown and Expedition Files.

According to his IMDb profile, he has produced 14 films. Here are some of the films and TV series Gates has executive produced.

Film/TV series Year Expedition Files 2024-2025 Expedition X 2020-2025 Expedition Unknown 2015-2024 Tales from the Explorers Club 2022 Josh Gates Tonight 2020-2022 Expedition: Back to the Future 2021 Ghost Nation 2019-2021 Legend Has It 2017 Expedition Unknown: Hunt for ExtraTerrestrials 2017 Hacking the System 2014

Acting, writing, and scuba diving

The American producer is also an actor. He has starred in short films such as Party Foul, Singularity, and Hard Cell. Additionally, in 2007, Gates portrayed Alex and Barry Parker in Cookie de Mayo and Carpet Diem, respectively.

Josh is also an author. He authored a book titled Destination Truth: Memoirs of a Monster Hunter in 2011. Finally, the American actor is a qualified scuba diver, he has participated in the sub-sea archaeological excavations in the Mediterranean Sea. Josh has also scaled Mt. Kilimanjaro and Mt. Aconcagua.

FAQs

Who is Josh Gates? He is an American explorer, reality TV host, producer, actor, and scuba diver. Josh is known for producing several TV series, such as Expedition Unknown. What is Josh Gates' age? The American producer is 47 years old as of May 2025. He was born on 8 August 1977. Where is Josh Gates from? He hails from Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts, United States. Does Josh Gates have a wife? No. Gates does not have a wife as of this writing. He was previously married to Hallie Gnatovich between 2014 and 2021. Is Josh Gates related to Bill Gates? No, there is no evidence that Josh and Bill are related, the pair only share the same last name. Does Josh Gates have a PhD? No, the American scuba diver does not have a PhD. However, Gates holds a degree from Tufts University in Archaeology and Drama. Was Josh Gates in the army? No, Josh has never served in the army. People might be confusing him with another person called Josh Gates, who has worked as a Mechanic 91B in the U.S. Army since 2003. How much is Josh Gates worth? The reality TV personality is allegedly worth $3 million. How much money does Josh gates make per episode? He allegedly earns $15000 per episode for hosting Expedition Unknown and Josh Gates Tonight.

Josh Gates' net worth depicts his impressive career in the entertainment industry. He thrives on multiple fronts as an explorer, reality TV host, producer, actor, author, and scuba diver. Gates resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

