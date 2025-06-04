Controversial US-based Ghanaian political commentator, Kevin Taylor, has kicked against opening an automobile museum in Accra

On his show, With All Due Respect, Taylor argued that Dr Osei Kwame Despite should have established the museum in Kumasi

Taylor's comments sparked varying reactions from Ghanaians, with many agreeing with him while others hit back at his remarks

Kevin Ekow Taylor has slammed Ghanaian businessman and media mogul, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, for locating his celebrated automobile museum in East Legon in Accra.

Speaking on his online show, With All Due Respect, Taylor said Accra was congested, and some development should be allocated to other regions.

He criticised Despite, an Ashanti native, for not situating the automotive museum in his home region.

Taylor argued that such a move could have contributed to Kumasi’s development and brought more glory to the Ashanti Kingdom.

"Kwame Despite is an Asante, yet he came to Accra to build a car museum? God bless you, but next time, build it in Kumasi. We must all strive to develop other parts of Ghana and not concentrate everything in Accra...Accra is choked, let's take more development to Kumasi and the Ashanti Region," he said.

Moreover, Kevin Taylor argued that the decision to locate the museum in Accra has turned the Asante monarch, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, into a messenger who must travel from his Kingdom to another chief's territory to launch the project.

"Your actions have turned the King into a messenger... something like this must be done at home, in his jurisdiction in Kumasi. All these cars, the museum, and your mansion should have been established in Kumasi to encourage more migration to Kumasi. When you travel to Accra and gain wealth, use some of it to develop your home region," he pleaded.

Kevin Taylor's video is included below.

Dr Osei Kwame, popularly known as Despite, launched his automobile museum in Accra on Sunday, June 1, 2025.

The launch was an extravagant affair attended by dozens of Ghana's most celebrated personalities, headlined by the Asantehene.

Other notable people at the event included businessman Ibrahim Mahama, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, actress Jackie Appiah, rapper Sarkodie, businessman and politician Nana Kwame Bediako, and New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart Kennedy Agyapong.

Kevin Taylor's critique of Despite sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from Ghanaians on Taylor's criticism of Despite for locating his car museum in Accra.

akosuabrago6708 said:

"I agree with what he said."

ernestinaboateng2918 wrote:

"Eii Kevin Taylor nyansani."

ayiteymichael-o3z commented:

"Accra is still the capital city of Ghana, and most of Despite's wealth, companies and other businesses are here, so Kevin should 'get out'."

kwaku642ab1x said:

"Twea wetin Kumasi people go take the facility do? He will lose money."

ayiteymichael-o3z noted:

"You are there making papappa, what did you do in Kumasi? You can also build some over there."

Kevin Taylor calls to end cedi's appreciation

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Kevin Taylor begged President John Dramani Mahama to halt the cedi's appreciation against the dollar.

Speaking on his online political talk show, he praised the fulfilling the mandate from Ghanaians to reduce the currency's exchange rate of the dollar.

However, Taylor then called for the appreciation to be halted because if the dollar lost too much value, Ghanaians based abroad would struggle.

