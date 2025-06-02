Kevin Taylor has shared supposed photos of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta at a restaurant in the US

According to him, the photos were taken at the Phoenix Palace Restaurant afew days ago

He shared the photos after the OSP declared Ofori-Atta wanted on Monday, June 2, 2025, for refusing to return to Ghana

Ghanaian media personality Kevin Taylor has accused former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta of feigning sickness to avoid accountability.

The With All Due Respect presenter shared photos of Ofori-Atta in a restaurant, which he claims were taken a few days ago, suggesting that the former minister may not be so sick after all.

Ofori-Atta wanted by OSP

Ofori-Atta, currently in the US, has been on the radar of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), which commenced investigations into his dealings during his tenure as Finance Minister under Nana Akufo-Addo.

The cases being investigated include a contract between Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA); the termination of an agreement between the Electricity Company of Ghana and Beijing Xiao Cheng Technology (BXC); and issues concerning procurement and financial transactions related to the National Cathedral project.

Other areas under investigation are the Ministry of Health's contract with Service Ghana Auto Group for the supply and maintenance of 307 ambulances, and the management of funds from the GRA’s Tax P-Fund Account.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) declared Ofori-Atta wanted in February, branding him a "fugitive from justice" following his failure to respond to an invitation dated January 24. His name was subsequently removed from the wanted list after he provided a firm date for his return to Ghana, which the OSP deemed acceptable.

Mr Ofori-Atta subsequently initiated legal proceedings at the Human Rights Court in March, contesting the OSP's authority to declare him wanted and seeking the removal of all related notices from official platforms. The court has scheduled the case for judgment on June 18, 2025.

Before the court's decision, the OSP has put Ofori-Atta back on the wanted list for failing to adhere to the June 2 date for the former Finance Minister to return to the country.

In a press briefing on Monday, June 2, 2025, the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, indicated that his office had received correspondence from Ofori-Atta that he was still unhealthy and wanted a meeting via the internet.

Doubting the truthfulness of his medical condition, the OSP insisted that Ofori-Atta must appear in person to respond to the ongoing investigations and has issued an INTERPOL notice for the former minister's provisional arrest pending extradition.

“We want him here physically, and we insist on it. A suspect in a criminal investigation does not pick and choose how the investigative body conducts its investigations and the methods suitable to him and his convenience. We will not countenance this conduct, not in this case.”

Watch the Special Prosecutor's briefing below:

Kevin Taylor shares Ofori-Atta's restaurant photos

Moments after the OSP declared Ofori-Atta wanted, Kevin Taylor backed the move, alleging that Ofori-Atta was well and was out and about a few days ago.

In photos shared on his Facebook, a man who looks like Ofori-Atta is seen seated at a restaurant having a conversation with another. The men were in the background of a woman who was sitting in a pensive.

According to Taylor, who shared the photo in the evening of June 2, 2025,, the photos were taken at the Phoenix Palace Restaurant days ago. YEN.com.gh checks show Phoenix is a popular Chinese restaurant chain with branches across the US and UK.

He wondered why the former Finance Minister was refusing to return to Ghana to answer questions from the OSP under the pretext of ill health.

"Kenneth Nana Yaw Ofori-Att, a few days ago was at Phoenix Palace restaurant. Meanwhile, He does not wanna return to Ghana to answer questions from the OSP 😂," Taylor said.

See Kevin Taylor's post below:

NPP withdraws EOCO suit in Wontumi case

In other news, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has withdrawn its application to vary bail conditions for the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, a.k.a. Chairman Wontumi.

Wontumi has been in EOCO custody since May 27, 2025, after he was arrested over some fraud allegations.

With the case withdrawn early Monday, June 2, 2025, Chairman Wontumi's lawyers would hope for his release later in the day.

