Ghanaian businessman, Nana Kwame Bediako bid GH₵500,000 to purchase a gold bar on auction at the Mining in Motion gala dinner

The gala brought together stakeholders from Ghana's mining sector to discuss ways to reduce the industry's environmental impact

Bediako's staggering purchase was to support new community development initiatives put in place by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian businessman Nana Kwame Bediako popularly known as Cheddar, purchased a gold bar for GH₵500,000 at the Mining in Motion summit to support the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Nana Kwame Bediako buys a gold bar worth ₵500,000 to support Otumfuo's community development initiatives at the Mining in Motion summit. Image credit: @osagyefonkb, @otumfuofnd

Source: Instagram

Bediako bought the first ever gold bar minted under Otumfuo's initiative, aimed at promoting responsible mining.

The purchase occurred at a gala dinner held following the first day of the summit on Monday, June 3, 2025.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the real estate developer was approached by the host of the gala dinner, who called on him to bid for the gold bar.

Bediako agreed to the request and delivered a speech to explain his decision to support Otumfuo's initiative.

"It's for the lost souls of our country, it is for the pain and struggles that we have been mining for centuries. This could have built our countries, instead, it destroyed and poisoned our water bodies. So for this moment, our King Otumfuo sent his secretary to initiate this charitable move to change our country and help restore our water bodies. It is my privilege to be able to support the cause," he said.

Watch the video below.

Nana Kwame Bediako has over the years cultivated a reputation for wealth and largesse, often flaunting his numerous properties and cars while displaying flamboyance in his wardrobe.

Ghanaians praised him for his decision to support Otumfuo's initiative, utilising his wealth to benefit more people.

The Mining in Motion summit was organised by the Ashanti Green Initiative, a foundation founded under the auspices of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the reigning Asantehene.

The summit was the first publicly organised initiative by the foundation, slated for June 2-4, 2025, at the Kempinski Hotel in Gold Coast City, Accra.

Nana Kwame Bediako attends Otumfuo's Mining in Motion summit in Accra. Image credit: Nana Kwame Bediako

Source: Facebook

The summit brings together stakeholders from the mining sector and powerful Ghanaian politicians, including the President, John Dramani Mahama, in an effort to promote sustainable mining that protects the environment.

Over the past few years, illegal, small-scale mining, popularly known as galamsey, has had harmful effects on Ghana's environment, destroying forest reserves and water bodies.

The Mining in Motion summit seeks to tackle the issue by promoting the formalization of artisanal and small-scale mining (ASGM) across Africa.

Nana Kwame Bediako storms event in Bugatti

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Nana Kwame Bediako stormed an event in his vintage Bugatti, sparking online reactions.

The businessman attended the opening of the Osei Kwame Despite automobile museum at East Legon in Accra, held on Sunday, June 1, 2025.

Bediako drove his expensive and vintage blue Bugatti Atlantic valued between between $10m and $40m to the programme, grabbing attention from social media users.

Many praised him for his impeccable taste in cars and for his decision to drive a vintage car to a vintage museum.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh