Shatta Wale is rolling out a new package from his ride hailing service Shaxi specifically for Ghanaian celebrities

The package which comes after the ride hailing platforms' partnership with the government will have celebrities riding for free

The On God hitmaker explained that drovers who pick up celebrities will be compensated by the platform

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale is opening up hso ride-hailing platform Shaxi to new users and investors after his landmark partnership with the Youth Employment Agency.

On June 5, the musician took to social to announce the platform's special package for celebrities, saying

"Every known celebrity in Ghana who takes Shaxi for the experience will be exempt from payment, as Shaxi will cover the cost and compensate its drivers."

The on God hitmaker's influence has already earned the app endorsements from several celebrities including Ghana and Africa's most decorated rapper Sarkodie.

Medikal, Criss Waddle and Smallgod are among a tall list of superstars who have rallied behind Shaxi.

Shatta Wale's foray into the tech world came as a surprise to many.

Shatta Wale founded Shaxi in 2021 with a fleet of branded taxi cabs available for hire via an app.

Shaxi, a portmanteau of 'Shatta' and 'Taxi,' provides affordable transportation and creates employment opportunities for the youth in Ghana.

So far, the business has employed dozens of drivers who earn an income transporting passengers across Ghana.

This year, the platform will see over 150 new riders of electric vehicles on its platform thanks to its partnership with the government.

The YEA CEO, Malik Basintale during his meeting with Shatta Wale promised to ensure hat a private individual who was bringing the vehicles into town registers them on shaxi first before beginning it's operations.

Shatta Wale appeals to investors

With the uptick in activity for the Shaxi platform and brand, Shatta Wale has begun considering plans to scale up operations.

In a recent post, Shatta Wale made an appeal to potential for sjaxi saying,

"When I embarked on my music career, I sought investments from numerous friends, and while some provided support, others were skeptical of my endeavors. Today, I hope they recognize the profound impact music has had on my life." "I am currently promoting Shaxi, and I firmly believe that numerous young individuals possess financial resources but lack awareness of viable investment opportunities to generate additional profits. However, I can confidently attest that if you prioritize generational wealth, embracing the Shaxi opportunity will empower us to build a prosperous future collectively."

Sarkodie endorses Shaxi's investment campaign

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarkodie had thrown his weight behind Shatta Wale's Invest in Shaxi campaign.

Sarkodie’s endorsement is particularly noteworthy given the history of rivalry between the two artists.

His support signifies a positive turn in their relationship and highlights the importance of unity in promoting Ghanaian businesses.

