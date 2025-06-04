Former Ghana Football Association President Kwesi Nyantakyi launched his Prisons Football Project on Tuesday

The outstanding initiative has been widely praised by Ghanaian football fans for its potential to provide a fresh start to inmates

Kwesi Nyantakyi was GFA boss between December 2005 and June 2018 when the Number 12 expose led to his downfall

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kwesi Nyantakyi, together with a group of ex-Ghanaian football legends, officially launched the Prison Football Project on June 3, 2025 at Nsawam Prison.

This visionary initiative aims to provide incarcerated individuals with a unique opportunity for personal redemption and a shot at a better life, utilizing football as a transformative tool.

Ex-FIFA Council member Kwesi Nyantakyi poses during a Portrait session at the FIFA headquaters on October 14, 2016 in Zurich. Image credit: Alexander Hassenstein - FIFA/FIFA

Source: Getty Images

The project seeks to scout untapped football talent that could potentially benefit Ghana's national team, the Black Stars.

Nyantakyi's vision behind the Prison Football Project

Kwesi Nyantakyi, who is at the forefront of this ambitious initiative, believes that the prison system, often viewed as a place of punishment, can be transformed into a space for rehabilitation, self-reflection, and growth.

His concept revolves around the idea that some of the greatest football talents may be hidden behind bars, and with the right guidance, they could shine on the global stage.

The former FIFA Council members, in an interview with Ghanasoccernet, revealed he was inspired to start this idea after visiting his friend and ex-Wa All Stars official, Alhaji Inusah, who is an inmate.

''It culd happen to anybody,'' Nyantakyi said.

Ex-International football stars supporting the cause

In a bid to make the project a success, Nyantakyi enlisted the support of several former Ghanaian football greats, including Bayern Munich's Sammy Kuffour, Anthony Baffoe, and Augustine Ahinful.

Emmanuel Agyeman Badu, and former Ghana assistant head coach Maxwell Konadu who also coached and won league titles with Asante Kotoko were also part of the delegation.

These figures, who have etched their names into the history books of Ghanaian football are expected to play a key role in motivating inmates.

For example, Sammy Kuffour is a legend of African football, having excelled in the Bundesliga for close to a decade, winning multiple trophies. Getting such high-profile personality interact with prisoners is refreshing.

Prisons Football Project to unearth hidden talents

One of the more groundbreaking aspects of the Prison Football Project is its potential to unearth hidden football talent among the incarcerated population.

Football scouts, former players, and coaches are expected to be actively involved in identifying individuals who show promise, with Nyantakyi still an influential figure in Ghana football.

Talented prisoners could even have future opportunities to represent the Black Stars, who recently defeated Madagascar 3-0 in Morocco.

Offering redemption and hope to prisoners

While the potential football talent is one of the key drivers of the project, the broader goal is to offer the prisoners a sense of purpose and a chance at redemption.

In a country where incarceration rates are rising, many individuals feel abandoned by society.

The Prison Football Project seeks to address this by providing a positive outlet for self-expression and personal development.

A project that has already garnered praise

The Prisons Football Project has been hailed as a transformative approach to prison rehabilitation that goes beyond the traditional punitive measures.

Many believe that using football as a means to promote positive change within prisons is an innovative and impactful solution to the challenges faced by incarcerated individuals.

One person wrote on Facebook:

''Nice one. Some could just breakthrough from prsion. Remember Joseph was a prisoner.''

Another football fan reacted:

''Wow! What a great intitiative. God bless Nyantakyi for this.''

A third person also hailed the ex-GFA boss and the former internationals.

''This is a wonderful project from Kwesi and the Ghana legends. These are some of the things ee need from our former stars, touching hearts. Kudos to them all,''

Kwesi Nyantakyi's FIFA ban

Following Tiger Eye's football corruption exposé in June 2018 that rocked Ghana football, Kwesi Nyantakyi was found gulity of breaching FIFA Code of Ethics, ultimately leading to his lifetime ban from all football-related activities, as seen on FIFA's website.

However, the former Wa All Stars owner appealed the verdict at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to get his punishment reduced to 15 years in October 2020, as covered by the BBC.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh