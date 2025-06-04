Kumawood actor Don Little has announced the purchase of a brand new Rolls-Royce for dancehall star, Shatta Wale

Don Little called on Shatta Wale to visit him at home to take ownership of the car to add to his garage

The diminutive actor's announcement sparked humorous reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Kumawood actor Don Little claims he has bought a new Rolls-Royce as a gift to dancehall king, Shatta Wale.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh shared on TikTok, Don Little announced his new gift to the artist, who had recently purchased a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Don Little alleged that he purchased the Rolls-Royce to replace the one recently bought by Shatta Wale because of the reaction his purchase generated.

Shatta Wale's Rolls Royce arrived at the Tema Harbour in February 2025. The artist happily took to social media to share his latest triumph but met criticism from Ghanaians, some of whom claimed the car was not brand new but second hand.

Don Little addressed the criticism and said it motivated him to replace the car for Wale.

"Shatta Wale, I've just received some money. I've bought a Rolls-Royce that's currently at sea, en-route to Ghana. When it arrives, go to my house and take the car. When I return to Ghana, then you come for the key. I'm aware Ghanaians say your Rolls-Royce is 'fake', so I'm replacing it with a brand new one." he said.

Don Little's claim set social media ablaze, with many Ghanaians dismissing it as untrue. Some warned him to desist from making fun of Shatta, noting he does not take kindly to provocation.

Shatta Wale has yet to react to Don Little's new 'gift'.

Don Little travels to the UK

The diminutive actor recently travelled to the United Kingdom where he watched the football game between the Black Stars and the Super Eagles.

Don Little was mobbed by enthusiastic fans who arrived to watch the game.

He was also spotted in conversation with popular Ghanaian blogger, GhKwaku.

Despite the enthusiasm of the Ghanaian fans at the stadium, the Black Stars failed to deliver on the day, losing 2-1 to Nigeria.

Ghanaians react to Don Little's claim

Social media users shared several humorous responses to Don Little's claim of buying Shatta Wale a new Rolls-Royce.

codjoe.official said:

"I beg toy car or replica?"

ekuabryte7000 wrote:

"Wei nyinaa 3kas3n? Akoa wei p3 as3m."

akologosafianumajesty commented:

"Really boss 🙏🏾"

sugrirauf38@gmail.com noted:

"If this man hears this, you are in trouble ooo because he is already a trouble man."

Don Little blasts Black Stars

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Don Little blasted the Ghana Black Stars following their defeat to the Super Eagles.

He took aim at captain Jordan Ayew, who he criticised for running around with no end-product.

According to him, despite Ayew's harmful impact on the team, Coach Otto Addo remains scared of him and refuses to change him, even though he believes that can improve the team's overall performance

