Actress Tracey Boakye's husband, Frank Ntiamoah Badu, turned a year older on Friday, June 6

The Ghanaian film star threw a plush birthday celebration, which appeared to have caught the lucky man by surprise

Scenes from the plush birthday party with stars like Opoku Bilson, Bernice Asare, and others in attendance have surfaced on social media

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye threw a surprise party on her husband's birthday this year.

Tracey Boakye throws a lavish surprise birthday party for her husband, Frank Ntiamoah Badu.

The lucky man, Frank Ntiamoah Badu, with whom Tracey has three kids, turned a year older on June 6.

Tracey Boakye planted a string of surprises for her husband's special day, which she documented and shared on social media.

The first was a gathering of some mutuals for a heartwarming get-together.

Frank Badu Ntiamoah, who appeared to have no clue of what his wife had planned, opened a fully-decorated room to find the likes of Kumawood star Dr Likee ready to share in his special moment.

There was a three-tier birthday cake with the inscription "Happy birthday to the best husband and dad ever".

Tracey whisked her husband to another room for an extension of the heartwarming birthday party.

There, Mr Frank Badu Ntiamoah lounged with his wife on a couch, checking out some goodwill messages from other stars, including Kwabena, King Promise, Nana Ama McBrown, Empress Gifty and Gloria Sarfo.

On social media, Tracey Boakye posted her husband's birthday moments with a heartfelt message,

This was the Best way to show you how much I love and appreciate you Kwaku @frank_badu_ntiamoah. God Bless your New age my love ❤️, you’re 1 in a million! I love you today, tomorrow and forever. Happy Birthday my King, My World, My soul Mate 😘. Thanks to my amazing friends turn family for showing up, and making what we planned come to reality

Tracey Boakye outdoors second birthday surprise

In another video, Tracey Boakye took her husband to another decorated room, which had a buffet with waiters already on standby.

There, Frank Badu Ntiamoah was captured partying the night away with Kumawood stars Bernice Asare, Opoku Bilson, among several others.

Mr and Mrs Badu Ntiamoah tied the knot on July 28, 2022. After their first year together, the couple flew out to Mexico for a vacation.

Tracey Boakye and her husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah all booed up in photos.

The couple chose the US as the vacation destination for their second anniversary.

"You are a True Angel to me, and I’m more Grateful to you than words can express. I know I am blessed to have you in my Life ❤️. HAPPY SECOND ANNIVERSARY TO US MY KWAKU NTIAMOAH @frank_badu_ntiamoah 2 years down! Forever to Go!," Tracey said as she expressed her love to Frank for their journey so far.

