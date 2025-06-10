Ghanaian fashion icon Victoria Michaels attended this year's Austria World summit organised by Arnold Schwarzenegger

The model and entrepreneur took to social media to share her privileged experience as a conference participant

A video of her vibing with the celebrated Hollywood star and politician has emerged online

Ghanaian top model and fashion entrepreneur Victoria Michaels, aka Vicah Michaels, was among the numerous dignitaries invited to this year's Austria World Summit.

Vicah Michaels Meets Arnold Schwarzenegger After Travelling Abroad

Source: Facebook

The summit, founded by Hollywood megastar and Governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, is an annual climate conference which has taken place in Vienna since 2017, aimed at creating a broad alliance for climate protection.

Speaking about her experience, the fashion icon said

"It was an honour to join global leaders, pioneers, and changemakers driving real climate action at the Austrian World Summit, hosted by @schwarzenegger and @schwarzeneggerclimate , themed “Unite in Action. Eliminate Pollution.” 🌍

"This wasn’t just another summit for me. It was a powerful call to rise, act, and stop complaining. As Arnold said: "If not me, who? If not now, when?" I am charged up to keep making an impact through the Africa Literacy Development Initiative, the flagship program of @victoriamichaelsfoundation. With @vmconsult_limited, we’ve activated awareness campaigns on social media, especially through my platforms to promote environmental preservation, nature conservation, and healthy living."

Source: YEN.com.gh