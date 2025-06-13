Adjoa Tee surprised students at the University of Ghana, Legon, with her "Giving Back to Society" initiative, offering essential provisions to students

Among the recipients was a student who received provisions like rice, spaghetti, vegetable oil, and toilet rolls in a heartwarming giveaway

The giveaway, sponsored by Yango and Betway, was part of Adjoa Tee’s personal mission to support students in need

Popular social media influencer Adjoa Tee made a heartwarming surprise visit to the University of Ghana, Legon, on June 13, as part of her "Giving Back to Society" initiative.

Adjoa Tee surprises students at UG, Legon, with a heartwarming giveaway of essential provisions as part of her 'Giving Back to Society' initiative. Photo credit: _adoatee/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Announcing her plans a week prior, Adjoa Tee promised to brighten the day of 10 lucky students with a generous giveaway of essential provisions.

The giveaway was open to students who applied via a phone number she had shared on her social media platforms.

She said:

"It’s not a giveaway, it’s a give back.✨

On June 13th, I’ll be on Legon Campus to support students who are genuinely in need. This is something deeply personal to me — I know how hard it gets, and sometimes, just a little help can go a long way.

This is for the ones who always push through, even when the odds are tough. I see you, and I’m rooting for you. 💛 Please send your applications 0554354631."

Watch the video of her announcement below.

A week later, Adjoa Tee came to the Legon campus to fulfil her promise.

The selected students, chosen at random from a pool of applications, were overjoyed when they learnt they had been chosen for this kind gesture.

Among the fortunate recipients was a female student, identified as "Abundance." In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Legon student, Abundance, was called on to receive her gifts.

A lucky student at the University of Ghana, Legon, receives a package of essential provisions from Adjoa Tee during her 'Giving Back to Society' event. Photo credit: _adjoatee. Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

She was seen receiving a package filled with provisions, including spaghetti, rice, vegetable oil, toilet rolls, and other essentials.

This thoughtful gesture left many students at the university grateful and inspired. The giveaway was sponsored by Yango, a ride-hailing service provider, and Betway, a sports betting platform.

Watch the video of Adjoa Tee handing provisions to the Legion student below.

Who is Adjoa Tee?

Adjoa Tee, whose real name is Tyson Sariyu Dornukie, is a Ghanaian digital creator, influencer, and entrepreneur renowned for her vibrant presence on social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

She is particularly celebrated for her engaging content, which includes comedic skits, beauty tutorials, and lifestyle vlogs.

Adjoa Tee has been a subject of public attention due to her candid and often controversial statements. In a 2025 episode of the "Rants, Bants & Confessions" podcast, she controversially expressed a preference for dating individuals involved in fraudulent activities, citing their availability and attention as appealing factors. This statement sparked widespread debate and criticism.

Adjoa Tee has been open about her personal experiences, including her relationship with fellow influencer Big Paradise. Despite their public breakup, the two have remained on amicable terms.

Paradise supports ex-lover Adjoa Tee's salon opening

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Adjoa Tee opened the second branch of her salon, The Northern Braids Bar, on Sunday, May 25, 2025. The salon’s beautiful interior and warm reception left many social media users in awe, but it was the presence of her ex-boyfriend, Big Paradise, that got everyone talking.

In trending videos, Adjoa Tee appeared both shy and excited as Paradise walked through the salon doors. He expressed his admiration for the salon’s design, while Adjoa Tee’s employees, who were excited to meet him, gathered to take selfies with the celebrity, a request Paradise gladly fulfilled.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh