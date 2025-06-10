Ghanaian musician Molly Ama Montgomery has made history as the first star from the country to perform at the BET Awards

Moliy has continued to blaze a trail for Ghanaian artists on the global stage with her recent achievements in the music industry

Music and fashion lovers have commended the rising star for her electrifying performance and her top fashion sense

On June 9, 2025, Moliy etched her name in history by becoming the first Ghanaian musician to grace the stage at the prestigious BET Awards.

During the live pre-show, Red Carpet Live!, she delivered an electrifying medley of her most popular songs including her major hit Shake It to the Max.

Moliy makes history after performing her hit song Shake It The Max at the 2025 BET Awards. Photo credit: @moliymusic.

Source: Instagram

This landmark performance highlighted Moliy's expanding influence in the global music landscape, particularly within the vibrant genres of Afrobeats and dancehall.

Dressed to impress, she captivated onlookers in a stylish gold long-sleeved mesh top paired with a metallic short skirt, showcasing her impeccable style sense.

Moliy's flawless stage presence was underscored by her long, Barbie-inspired hair and striking acrylic nails, which she completed with trendy white sneakers.

Moliy performs at the BET Awards 2025

Moliy's energetic performance, choreography, and polished delivery energised the audience and underscored the increasing recognition of Ghanaian talent on international stages.

Audience reactions were overwhelmingly positive, with fans enthusiastically 'shaking it to the max', while music critics praised the significant impact of her BET performance.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

efyastonevy stated:

"Awwwwnnnn goosebumps all over. Come and see me smiling like a mumu. So happy for her. Ghana 🇬🇭 to the wiase👏👏👏 congratulations ❤️❤️❤️."

Goodnews90s stated:

"Love how she’s Rep’n Ghana 🇬🇭 and Jamaica 🇯🇲."

jeggermanuel.jr stated:

"TGMA Nominated her, but she went with nothing, tell which Ghanaian is bigger than this banger, they can't stop the star from glistening ✨🔥🔥🔥 Go Girl 🚀🚀🚀."

Why Moliy has become a global star

Her breakout single Shake It to the Max has positioned her as one of the most exciting talents in the music industry of 2025.

Moliy's hit single was produced by the Jamaican-born Silent Addy and released in 2024.

The track masterfully blends infectious Afrobeat rhythms with an alté vibe, allowing Moliy to carve out a distinct niche in the competitive global music scene.

Ghanaian musician Moliy is attracting international fame with her performance at the 2025 BET Awards. Photo credit: @moliymusic.

Source: Instagram

Currently managed by the talented Ohemaa Akua, one of the three co-founders of Jambo Space, Moliy has performed at various prestigious international events and also solidified her presence in the industry through numerous accolades.

The single Shake It to the Max has not only topped charts across various countries but has also inspired multiple remixes featuring notable artists like Vybz Kartel and Stefflon Don.

Additionally, a remarkable collaboration with Shenseea and Skillibeng has garnered over 14 million views on streaming platforms, underscoring the viral success of her music and the growing appeal of her sound worldwide.

