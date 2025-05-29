British-Ghanaian entrepreneur and media personality Dentaa Amoateng's handsome son has turned a year older on May 26, 2025

Adansi Amoateng, famous for his charisma and great personality, looked dapper in the trending photo

Some social media users have commented on Dentaa Amoateng and her son's beautiful photos on Instagram

Adansi Amoateng, the eldest son of British-Ghanaian entrepreneur and philanthropist Lady Dentaa Amoateng MBE, turned a year older on May 26, 2025.

The 17-year-old has been named among celebrity children with unique fashion as he is always spotted with his hard-working mother at high-profile events.

Dentaa Amoateng MBE celebrates her eldest son on his birthday. Photo credit: @dentaa_show.

In April 2023, Adansi nearly broke the internet during an Easter event attended by former president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo he danced spontaneously danced in front of the president while his mother delivered a speech.

His impromptu performance not only elicited laughter and applause from the audience but also highlighted his natural charm and confidence.

In a recent photo, he looked tall and grown-up as he posed with his mother, who has set an exemplary lifestyle with his successful media career in Africa.

Adansi wore a stylish short-sleeved shirt and black trousers styled with crocs while Dentaa Amoateng turned heads with her long-sleeve shirt, denim crop and matching denim pants.

The style influencer rocked a beautiful braids hairstyle and flawless makeup to complement her look.

Dentaa Amoateng shared the photo on Instagram with this caption:

"And just like that… I have a 17-year-old! Thank you, Father, for my first seed. May you grow into all that God has destined you to be, purposeful, powerful, and protected."

Dentaa Amoateng's son turns 17

Ghanaian media personality Anita Erksine and other celebrities have commented on Dentaa Amoateng's son's photos on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Ivyprosper stated:

"OMG!!!!! He is so grown up! Taller than mama now! Happy 17th birthday to you! Stay blessed. He looks so much like his dad."

theanitaerskine stated:

"That’s a Boy and his big sis you know?????? Congrats @dentaa_show!!!! You are such an awesome mum."

Khadijaowusu stated:

"Happy Birthday to him! 🎉❤️."

gloriaosarfo stated:

"Oh wow, happy blessed birthday to you, son🙌🏾🎊🙌🏾 More blessings your way 🌟🌟🌟❤️."

Jerrybelletwins stated:

"Look at how grown-up he is! Happy birthday to you."

Dentaa Amoateng MBE celebrates her 42nd birthday

Dentaa Amoateng MBE, the president of GUBA Enterprise, marked her 42nd birthday in grand style.

The media expert and business adviser donned a stylish outfit designed by male fashion designer Ezekiel Yartel for her birthday picture shoot.

Dentaa Amoateng MBE looked gorgeous in a V-shaped, beaded, long-sleeved dress with billowing sleeves.

The famous mother looked exquisite in perfect makeup with medium-length eyelashes and a simple cornrow braid hairdo. To complete her ensemble, she chose pricey pearl earrings and matching rings.

Check out the photos below:

Dentaa Amoateng MBE models in a kente outfit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian media personality Dentaa Amoateng MBE, the CEO of GUBA Awards, who looked amazing in a kente outfit for her 41st birthday in March 2024.

The bossy lady has, over time, earned the respect of many with her great personality and remarkable sense of style in the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

Some social media users commented on Dentaa Amoateng MBE's beautiful outfit and hairstyle on Instagram.

