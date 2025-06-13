Musician Stonebwoy has shared a freestyle to the trending global hit Shake It to the Max

The singer's version, released on June 13, comes many months after the song went viral on charts and social media

Social media has been awash with endless reviews reacting to the new Shake It to the Max freestyle

Ghanaian Afro-dancehall star Stonebwoy has released his version of Moliy's Shake It to the Max freestyle after months of backlash.

Shake it to the Max, released last year, became one of the world's global hits, entering this year.

With a well-timed remix featuring Jamaica's Shensea and Skillibeng, Shake It To The Max launched Moliy into new levels of music industry success.

A TikTok dance challenge helped push the song further into the spotlight. Within a month, the video had over 22 million views on YouTube and topped trending charts in Jamaica.

The song debuted at number three on the Billboard US Afrobeats chart and number one on the World Digital Song Sales chart before climbing to the top this week.

While top stars in other music markets, from Steflon Don to Sean Paul, released their versions of the song, the Ghanaian was woefully quiet.

Many fans questioned the reason Stonebwoy, who was one of the first Ghanaian stars to dance to the trend, was missing out on the action.

His new release appears to be part of intentional efforts to solidify Moliy's fan base in Ghana.

Moliy's monthly Spotify listeners surge

YEN.com.gh recently reported that Moliy had surpassed Amaarae to become the most listened-to Ghanaian artist on Spotify, amassing over 5.6 million monthly listeners as of April 16, 2025. This achievement ends Amaarae's long-standing lead on the platform.

The surge in Moliy's listenership is largely attributed to the success of her viral hit 'Shake It to the Max (FLY)' remix, featuring Jamaican artists Skillibeng and Shenseea, which gained significant traction on TikTok.

The singer is set to break even more records as the song's popularity surges by the day.

