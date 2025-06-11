Gospel singer, Empress Gifty and Agradaa's legal battle has taken a new turn after their first day in court at Tema

The renowned singer showcased her moments at home after the court session as she got spiritual

Scores of fans intrigued by Empress Gifty's moments after her court session with Agradaa thronged the comments section to share their reactions

Ghanaian singer Empress Gifty has courted attention online after a video of her jamming in her living room after her first court session with Agradaa surfaced on social media.

On June 11, 2025, the singer made her first court appearance in her defamation case against televangelist Agradaa.

After the session, the singer shared a video of herself in her plush living room in a highly spiritual mode.

In the stylish two-piece outfit she took to court, Empress Gifty was spotted heartily singing a traditional gospel song.

The video has garnered significant traction on social media as fans revisit her ongoing feud with the controversial televangelist.

Empress Gifty has been at it with Agradaa for a while now after their exchange in May 2025.

The Watch Me hitmaker is seeking the sum of GH₵20 million from Agradaa for damages over alleged slander and libel.

She wants Agradaa to pull down all the videos and audios in which she made the defamatory remarks about the singer from her social media platforms.

The gospel musician is also seeking an order of perpetual injunction to restrain the televangelist, her servants, and others from publication of the alleged slanderous remarks.

Agradaa storms court for defamation case hearing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa stormed the Tema High Court for her defamation case hearing on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

The televangelist looked confident as she taunted Empress Gifty while she made her entrance into the court's premises.

Agradaa's arrival at her defamation case hearing triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

