Nana Agradaa, aka Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, has been sentenced to 15 years in jail with hard labour

She was sentenced today, July 3, 2025, after she was found guilty of defrauding under false pretences

A video of Agradaa's hopeful message before she stepped into court has got many of her fans emotional

Agradaa's last video in the comfort of her luxury car moments before she was sentenced to prison for 15 years with hard labour is gaining ground online.

Agradaa Gets 15-Year Jail Sentence, Emotional Last Words To Fans Emerges

Source: Facebook

The video was shared on TikTok on the morning of July 3, 2025, the day she got sentenced. The controversial televangelist.

Agradaa was seen lounging comfortably in her plush car. She published the video with the caption "My God is Alive."

Source: YEN.com.gh