Ghanaian preacher Nana Agradaa sparked online reactions after she was spotted in a video angrily shoving a member of her security team

The Heaven Way Church head pastor berated her aide for failing to do his job after she was heckled by suspected fans of gospel singer, Empress Gifty

The incident occurred on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving held in Accra

Ghanaian preacher and evangelist, Mama Patricia Asiedu, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, was spotted in a heated moment as she shoved her aide at the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving.

Agradaa’s angry move came after she was heckled by a group of people suspected to be followers of gospel singer, Empress Gifty.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Nana Agradaa was preparing to exit the event with her husband, Angel Asiamah.

As they walked to their car, the heckles rang out towards Agradaa, leaving her frustrated.

In a heated moment, she shoved one of her security aides and berated him for failing to do his job.

“K) na k) y3 wadwuma, go and do your job,” an angry Agradaa said in both Twi and English.

The TikTok video of the moment Nana Agradaa berated her security aide is below.

Empress Gifty fans hoot at Nana Agradaa

The showdown between Nana Agradaa and suspected Empress Gifty fans has become a regular occurrence amid the ongoing legal battle between the two women.

The gospel singer and the preacher are embroiled in a bitter court case that has set their respective fans against each other.

Empress Gifty sued Nana Agradaa for defamation of character after she accused the singer of having multiple affairs with pastors to raise money to fund her lavish lifestyle.

The suit, filed at the Tema High Court, demanded GH₵ 20 million in damages.

Agradaa and her legal team filed a defence calling for the case to be thrown out, but the trial judge dismissed the claim.

Following the dismissal of Agradaa’s application, she was ordered to pay Empress Gifty GH₵ 6,000.

In the aftermath of losing the hearing, Nana Agradaa was hooted at by fans of Empress Gifty, who were happy that she secured her first victory in the court case.

The TikTok video of Nana Agradaa being booed is below.

Meanwhile, following the dismissal of Nana Agradaa’s application, Empress Gifty filed a second defamation lawsuit against the preacher.

The gospel singer claimed that Nana Agradaa accused her of having HIV/AIDS, which she described as defamatory.

She begged the court for an additional GH₵ 20 million in damages.

After Empress Gifty sued her again, Nana Agradaa shared her response and described herself as unbothered.

Nana Agradaa casts out demons

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa cast out demons from a church member.

Agradaa’s deliverance session was captured on video and shared on X, stirring varied reactions from Ghanaians.

Many Ghanaians blasted Nana Agradaa for her actions and accused her of making fun of God.

