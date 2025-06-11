Empress Gifty's lawyer, in an interview, spoke after he and his client appeared in court for the defamation case against Agradaa on Wednesday, June 11, 2025

The gospel musician's legal counsel shared that Agradaa's lawyers failed to show up at the Tema High Court

Empress Gifty's lawyer added that Agradaa and her legal team had also filed an application to dismiss Empress Gifty's GH₵20 million defamation lawsuit

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian gospel musician Empress Gifty's lawyer has spoken after he and his client appeared at the Tema High Court for the first hearing in the defamation case against televangelist Agradaa on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

Empress Gifty’s lawyer speaks after the first court appearance in the defamation case against Agradaa. Photo source: @empress_gifty, @evang_mama_pat

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Adom FM presenter Mike 2 after the hearing, the Watch Me hitmaker's legal counsel detailed everything that happened in court during their appearance.

Empress Gifty's lawyer noted that he and his client attempted to seek an injunction to restrain the Heaven Way church founder from continuing her verbal assault against his client.

He stated that they could not move the motion for the injunction since Agradaa's legal team failed to appear at the Tema High Court for the first hearing in the defamation case.

The lawyer noted that the televangelist had also filed an application to dismiss Empress Gifty's GH₵20 million defamation lawsuit against her and end the legal battle.

According to him, Agradaa's legal counsel has argued in their application that the televangelist had only insulted his client and not defamed her in any way.

Gospel musician Empress Gifty with her husband, Hopeson Adorye. Photo source: @empress_gifty

Source: Instagram

He stated that he and Empress Gifty had also filed an affidavit in opposition to the televangelist's application and continue to pursue the case in court.

He said that Agradaa's allegations against his client amounted to defamation and that there would be another hearing on June 26 for the judge to look at both the televangelist's application and their affidavit before moving forward with the case.

Empress Gifty's defamation lawsuit against Agradaa

Empress Gifty filed a GH₵20 million defamation lawsuit against televangelist Agradaa over some allegations the latter made about her and her husband, Hopeson Adorye, amid their feud.

The gospel musician's husband shared the writ of summons that was filed by his wife's legal team at the Tema High Court on his official Facebook page on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

According to the writ, Empress Gifty is seeking the sum of GH₵20 million from Agradaa for damages over alleged slander and libel.

The gospel musician is also seeking an order of perpetual injunction to restrain the televangelist, her servants, and others from publication of the alleged slanderous remarks.

Empress Gifty is also seeking an order for Agradaa to pull down all the videos and audios in which she made the defamatory remarks about the singer from her social media platforms.

Below is the video of Empress Gifty's lawyer speaking after their court appearance:

Empress's lawyer's remarks after court stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

brownsteve369 commented:

"Lawyers of Agradaa are not helping her. Why did he not show up? I pray this court case makes her pay the 20 billion."

samuel.boatengasare said:

"Interesting times ahead."

lemondegh commented:

"Noko nice 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂…. She is playing mind game. Her lawyer didn’t come, but she was wearing white.😂😂😂😂."

emellroofingltd wrote:

"They should stop disturbing the court. They have better cases to talk about."

Empress Gifty speaks after court appearance

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Empress Gifty spoke after she made her appearance in court for the first hearing in her defamation lawsuit against Agradaa.

The gospel musician had a friendly conversation with media personality Mike 2 at the premises of the Tema High Court after the hearing.

Empress Gifty's remarks triggered many reactions from Ghanaians who thronged to social media to support her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh