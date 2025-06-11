Gospel singer Empress Gifty sued Evangelist Nana Agradaa for GHS 20 million over allegations of infidelity and character defamation.

The two women appeared at the Tema High Court on June 11, 2025, with Nana Agradaa arriving in symbolic all-white attire and mocking Empress Gifty

Agradaa's defiance at the court premises sparked varied opinions from Ghanaians, with some backing her unconditionally, while others hope for her defeat

Controversial Ghanaian preacher, Evangelist Patricia Asiedu Asiamah, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, lashed out at Empress Gifty on the first day of their legal battle.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the two ladies made their way to the Tema High Court to battle it out after the gospel singer sued Agradaa for GHS 20 million.

The leader of the Heaven Way Chapel accused Empress Gifty of engaging in multiple affairs with pastors and other men to finance her lifestyle.

Her accusations came on the heels of a war of words with the singer’s husband, Hopeson Adorye.

The Watch Me hitmaker retaliated by filing a lawsuit for defamation of character.

Nana Agradaa and Empress Gifty in court

The court case between Empress Gifty and Nana Agradaa kicked off at the Tema High Court on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

Nana Agradaa arrived at the court in a defiant mood, dressed in all-white, which signifies victory in Ghanaian culture.

The prophet's husband, Angel Asiamah, accompanied her to the premises.

She shouted out Empress Gifty’s catchphrases she has appropriated for herself since the start of their beef.

“Noko fine, noko tantaliser," she said, mocking her opponent.

Empress Gifty was also spotted appearing in court in a more sombre mood.

She arrived with her husband, Hopeson Adorye.

Watch Nana Agradaa's video below.

Empress Gifty’s husband, Hopeson Adorye, kicked off the beef during an interview on TV XYZ.

He called on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters to ambush Agradaa anytime she sets foot in Sammy Gyamfi's office to refund the controversial $800 gift she received from him.

Agradaa retaliated by targeting Empress Gifty, Hopeson's wife, who is a popular gospel musician.

He accused her of infidelity and having multiple affairs with men of God when she performed at their churches.

Nana Agradaa accuses Empress Gifty of infidelity, prompting her to sue for GHS 20 million. Image credit: @empressgifty60, @originalagradaa

Source: TikTok

Agradaa also taunted Empress Gifty by snatching her trademarked phrase, Noko, from her.

She registered one of her cars with the phrase to back her claim of gazetting the expression.

Empress Gifty responded by shading Agradaa in multiple videos but refused to directly address her, limiting her response to the law court.

Nana Agradaa and Empress’s case sparks reactions

Ghanaians shared their opinions on the two personalities clashing in court for the first time.

essie_miyake said:

"I hope the law deals with that Agradaa paa"

mawuse_ese wrote:

"Gifty looking very demure and very mindful 😍😍"

akuaampoh commented:

"She lost the case before it even started 😂😂"

kris_louisa_scany said:

"There are some people in this country, although they aren’t honest people, you just can’t hate them😂😂😂😂"

maabenabaafi wrote:

"Is she going to a naming ceremony anaa 😂😂😂😂😂😂 eeeeiii woman power will kill us with dressing😂😂😂😂😂😂😂"

adjoa_oparebea said:

"For shege reasons we support Agra😂😂😂"

Nana Agradaa ignites feud with Obofour

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Nana Agradaa sparked off a feud with fellow man of God, Reverend Obofour.

Agradaa lashed out at Obofour for allegedly hiring an undercover blogger to tarnish her image.

Obofour responded and dissociated himself from any links to the alleged blogger.

