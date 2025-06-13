Popular teenager singer Odehyieba Priscilla has commiserated with Okomfo Kolegae, who recently lost his mother

The young singer was spotted in a video trying to cheer the bereaved Kumawood actor by sharing a joke

Netizens thronged the comments section to share their admiration for the heartwarming moment between Odehyieba Priscilla and Okomfo Kolegae

Kumawood stars have begun pouring their hearts out to Okomfo Kolegae following the passing of the actor's beloved mother, Madam Afia Pokuaa.

Odehyieba Priscilla joins Okomfo Kolegae as the latter mourns his late mother, Madam Afia Pokuaa. Photo source: OkomfoKolegae, YaMediaPlus

Source: Facebook

Teen singer, Odehyieba Priscilla, called on the actor at Kolegae's residence to commiserate with him.

The news of the comic actor's mother's unfortunate passing was confirmed on social media by Poleeno Multimedia on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

Several videos of the actor's sorrowful moments as he mourned his late mother at home with some relatives have emerged

In the videos, the Kumawood star was seen visibly crying over the loss of his mother.

The actor was very close to his mother. The cause of her death is still unknown.

Okomfo Kolegae's mum's passing comes weeks after the actor celebrated her on social media, wishing her a happy Mother's Day.,

The unfortunate news has thrown the Kumawood community into a state of mourning.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Odehyieba Priscilla was seen consoling Okomfo Kolegae in a passionate manner.

She went with some of her senior colleagues in the Kumawood industry, including Oteele, who has featured in many movies with the bereaved actor.

The renowned teen singer who enrolled at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology last year was seen in her uniform, suggesting that she left school to mourn with the bereaved actor.

In the video, the actor known for his roles as a traditional priest in Kumawood was overheard asking Odehyieba Priscilla about her exams.

They both joked about Okomfo Kolegae's gods helping the singer out during her examination.

Who is Odehyieba Priscilla?

Odehyieba Priscilla is a teen star with a huge following online. The internet sensation, whose career started when she left Wassa Akropong for Apatrapa, Kumasi, at age 11.

The singer has earned notable co-signs from top stars, including Joyce Blessing and Piesie Esther.

She was among nearly half a million candidates who sat for the high school final exams in 2024.

Odehyieba Priscilla now studies Business Administration at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Odehyieba Priscilla poses for a photo after successfully completing her high school education at St Louis SHS, Kumasi. Photo source: Facebook/YAMediaPlus

Source: Instagram

Odehyieba Priscilla drinks Nzulezu water

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Odehyieba Priscilla had embarked on a trip to Nzulezu with her team and friends.

Nzulezu is an Nzema word meaning "surface of water." The inhabitants of the village are said to have migrated from Walata, a city in the ancient Ghana Empire, the earliest of the Western Sudanese States.

The gospel sensation was seen daringly dipping her hands in the lake while enjoying her canoe ride. She fetched some of the water with her hands and drank. She shared her review after drinking the water, telling her friends how the water tasted.

