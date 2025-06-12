Popular Kumawood movie actor Okomfo Kolegae's mother has reportedly passed away

The news of the comic actor's mother's unfortunate passing was confirmed on social media by Poleeno Multimedia on Thursday, June 12, 2025

Many Ghanaians, including actress Emelia Brobbey, have thronged to social media to offer their condolences

Kumawood actor and skitmaker Collins Oteng, popularly known as Okomfo Kolegae, has reportedly lost his mother.

The news of the actor's mother's passing was confirmed on social media by Kumasi-based blogger Poleeno Multimedia, who has close ties with many of the Kumawood actors, on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

The cause of Okomfo Kolegae's mother's death is still unknown, with the actor yet to issue any official statement on his social media platforms.

Not much is known about the Kumawood actor's late mother, other than a few occasions when the comic actor has spoken about her in the past.

In a 2023 interview with award-winning media personality Delay, Okomfo Kolegae delved into his family issues and spoke about the big role his mother played in his upbringing in the absence of his father, with whom he has an estranged relationship.

According to him, his mother, who was a trader, became the sole provider for him and his three siblings, as their father was non-existent in their lives when they were growing up.

The comic actor shared that due to the hardships she faced raising him and his siblings as a single parent, his mother had threatened to disown him if he attempted to take care of his estranged father.

Okomfo Kolegae's wife and unborn baby's passing

Okomfo Kolegae's mother's demise also comes less than three years after his wife, Millicent Oteng, and unborn baby died during childbirth at the hospital on November 20, 2022.

Almost one month after her untimely demise, the burial and final funeral rites of Kolegae's late wife were held at Atwima Tabere, near the Ashanti regional capital of Kumasi.

Many of the actor's colleagues, including Nana Ama McBrown, Agya Koo, Dr Likee, Bill Asamoah, Big Akwes, Papa Kumasi, Christiana Awuni, Wayoosi, Salinko, Jackson K. Bentum, and many others, were present to mourn with him and offer their condolences to his family.

At the funeral, Okomfo Kolegae and his mother could not control their tears as they wept uncontrollably over Millicent Oteng's demise while being consoled by friends and family.

Ghanaians console Kolegae after his mother's demise

Many Ghanaians, including actress Emelia Brobbey, thronged to social media to offer their condolences to Okomfo Kolegae after the news of his mother's passing emerged. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

jarbrella commented:

"My condolences 💐."

emeliabrobbey said:

"😢 My deepest condolences 💐."

