Okomfo Koleage and his family are in a state of mourning following his mother, Madam Afia Pokuaa's passing on Thursday, June 12, 2025

A video from the Kumawood actor's house showed a sad atmosphere as he, his colleagues, and some family members gathered to grieve their loss

The video of Okomfo Kolegae and family grieving triggered sad reactions from social media users, who offered their condolences

Kumawood actor and skitmaker Collins Oteng, popularly known as Okomfo Kolegae, and his family are in a state of mourning following his beloved mother, Madam Afia Pokuaa's passing.

Sad scenes at Kumawood actor Okomfo Kolegae’s home as he and his family mourn his mother’s demise. Photo source: EFO THE BLOGGER

Source: Youtube

The comic actor's mother is reported to have sadly passed away in the early morning on Thursday, June 12, 2025. The cause of her death is still unknown.

The news of Okomfo Kolegae's mother's passing was confirmed on social media by Kumasi-based blogger Poleeno Multimedia, who has close ties with the actor and many of his colleagues in the Kumawood movie industry.

Madam Afia Pokuaa's passing comes weeks after the comic actor shared footage and celebrated her on Mother's Day on his official TikTok page.

Sad scenes at Okomfo Kolegae's house

Footage from Okomfo Kolegae's house seen by YEN.com.gh on Thursday, June 12, 2025, showed the Kumawood actor and his relatives grieving over the painful loss they had suffered.

Kumawood actor Okomfo Kolegae with his late mother, Madam Afia Pokuaa. Photo source: Okomfo Kolegae

Source: Facebook

In the video, Kolegae and his family welcomed some of his lesser-known colleagues from the Kumawood movie industry and a Kumasi-based radio personality who rushed to their home to commiserate with them.

The actor and his family members could not control their tears as they deeply mourned their loss in the presence of their visitors.

One of Okomfo Kolegae's colleagues recounted the phone call he received from the actor and the huge amount of money he had recently spent on the mother when she was admitted to the hospital as she battled a health problem.

The Kumawood actor's aunt also spoke to the visitors and recounted how she had come to know about her sister's untimely passing from her nephew.

For most of the meeting, Okomfo Kolegae remained silent as he continuously stared at his phone and raised his head high. He later interacted with his close friend as he escorted the visitors to the respective cars following their visit to his home.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians console Kolegae, family after mother's demise

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Daddy’s gal commented:

"This man has suffered ooo😭😭😭😭 awwww at first it was his wife 😭."

jenniferboateng801 said:

"Oh Kolege biom, God, please comfort this man 🙏."

Adepa AJ commented:

"Herrhhh, Charlie. This man has been going through a lot in these few years. Ow 😣."

Paddy Blay said:

"This guy is really going through pain."

Abynaa Pinamang wrote:

"This is really hard for him. 🥲 Oh Owuo ay3 y3n ade! Why him again? May God strengthen him and his family. 😭 hm! We all have to live life as if we are dying today, because, eii."

Source: YEN.com.gh