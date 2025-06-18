Nana Agradaa, head of Heaven Way Ministries, has taken a dig at Empress Gifty again, referencing the latter's late mum

Agradaa, aka Evangelist Mama Pat, said that she was connected to Empress Gifty's mother, Agaga, in a way

The former traditionalist's latest video amid their feud has stoked a frenzy on social media

Controversial Ghanaian preacher and founder of Heaven Way Ministries, Nana Agradaa, has fired Empress Gifty as their fierce legal battle lingers.

The controversial televangelist, in a recent video, reiterated her allegations that the gospel was involved in an extramarital affair.

Agradaa, in her latest rants about Empress Gifty, roped in the singer's late mum, Agnes Aba Annan, aka Agaga.

The singer's mother, a veteran Kumawood actress who appeared in several commercials, passed away last year at age 70.

She was buried on January 18 this year after a star-studded funeral in Tema.

Empress Gify, the only daughter among five children, had a tight relationship with her late mother.

In one of the Watch Me hitmaker's videos, she referenced 'the spirit of Agaga' during a solemn worship session.

According to Agradaa, Empress Gifty's mother's late mum's monicker, Agaga, was hers.

"Agaga is my name. Agradaa is what she changed to Agaga. So whenever you call on the spirit of Agaga, it's me you're summoning," Agradaa said.

Netizens react as Agradaa's jabs Empress Gifty

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Agradaa's side message about Agradaa's late mum.

Aisha Seidu said:

Who doesn’t know Agrada in this country hmmmm i am not a fun of Gifty but What Agradaa is doing is a No No No ahhh mtewwww and some Ghanaians are supporting her; wait oh is becus some of us are not thinking right or what exactly hmmm it so sad

Awo🦋 wrote:

This is too much Aden? I wish the court will find her paaa

Sherry Coco Vanilla 🩺❤️ shared:

Hehehe Agradaa now da Agaga too is yours 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 boi then Gifty don’t have name anymore ooo, cos eiiii 🤣🤣

Cutie ❤️commented:

My own is Does Empress want to stop this war?Dnt u tink she is fueling dis by shading Agrasco?Is her reputation of importance to her?Lets be honest to her,A ministrel shud exhibit fruits of the spirit

priscilla okae shared:

Agradaa you are doing doing too much,stop the nonsense

Sersya added:

"Agradaa you are so jealous of Empress Gifty. The man who started it all you have left him aside and always insulting his wife aaaba."

