Nana Agradaa mocked gospel singer Empress Gifty after she declared herself the CEO of the Noko brand on United Showbiz

Empress Gifty claimed the Noko title is a registered trademark she owns and that Agradaa is not permitted to use it without approval

Agradaa fired back by asking how Empress Gifty can call herself a CEO while working as an employee of Despite Media

Controversial Ghanaian preacher Nana Agradaa has fired back at Empress Gifty after she provoked her on United Showbiz.

Nana Agradaa claps back at Empress Gifty after she said she is the CEO of the Noko movement. Image credit: @empressgifty60, @originalagradaa

Source: TikTok

Gospel singer Gifty Osei Adorye, popularly known as Empress Gifty, deepened her ongoing beef with Nana Agradaa by aiming at her during a recent episode of her television show.

The media personality attempted to shut down the debate over the ‘Noko’ title by declaring herself the CEO of the Noko movement.

She said the only way anyone can gain the title is to come and see her for approval because she has been legally gazetted as the holder of the trademark.

Agradaa previously claimed to have registered Noko fine as a business, prompting Empress Gifty’s warning.

Nana Agradaa mocks Empress Gifty

In a video shared to TikTok on Sunday, June 15, 2025, Nana Agradaa was spotted getting ready to go to church.

Before taking off in her car, Nana Agradaa recorded a response to Empress Gifty and mocked her for calling herself a CEO.

She asked how anyone can be an employee of a television station and call herself a CEO at the same time.

“So you also want to be a CEO? How can you sit on someone's tv station and call yourself a CEO?" she questioned.

Nana Agradaa said the only business Empress Gifty could be considered a CEO of is the business of having extramarital affairs.

She drew a comparison between them, listing off the number of companies she owns.

“I'm the only gazzetted woman. The CEO of Today TV. The CEO of Thunder Group of Companies. What business do you own?” she teased.

Watch Nana Agradaa’s TikTok video mocking Empress Gifty below.

Empress Gifty warns Agradaa on UTV

Empress Gifty delivered a warning to Nana Agradaa on the Saturday, June 14, 2025 episode of United Showbiz.

She said the Noko title, which Agradaa has been attempting to fight her over amidst their beef, is her legally registered trademark.

Empress Gifty warns Nana Agradaa against use of her Noko trademark, claiming it is gazetted. Image credit: @evang_mama_pat and @empress_gifty

Source: Instagram

Empress Gifty said anyone who wants to use it has to see her, the CEO of Noko Enterprise, for permission.

Watch the TikTok video of Empress Gifty warning Agradaa below.

Nana Agradaa’s response to Empress stirs reactions

Ghanaians shared numerous reactions to Nana Agradaa’s reply to Empress Gifty.

Ama Boahemaa memendaba said:

"Aboozigi fans where you dey? Our president knows how to tease ooooo. Mama gye wo✌️✌️🤣🤣🤣🥰🥰🥰."

Splendywalls 🌹 wrote:

"Nobody should fight her in Ghana again wai😂😂😂 because eiiiii."

Justice Fosu commented:

"She copied her boss Empress Giffty correctly."

slimegee said:

"I always tell people that in this world there are two particular people that you should not have problem with or look for their trouble; Mama Agrada and Kevin Taylor hmmm."

Dophizy wrote:

"Nobody is talking about the bag, it's cute"

Key_ziah❤️👸 commented:

"We don add the Empress ooo😂😂"

Nana Agradaa and Empress clash in court

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Empress Gifty and Nana Agradaa’s case started with both women storming the Tema High Court.

Nana Agradaa arrived at the court in a defiant mood, dressed in all-white, which signifies victory in Ghanaian culture.

Empress Gifty was also spotted appearing in court in a more sombre mood.

The gospel singer sued Nana Agradaa for gh₵ 20 million in damages over claims that she has had several affairs with men while married.

