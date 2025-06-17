PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian media personality, Harey Adjoa Owusu Kusi, popularly known as Ohemaa Woyeje, recently showcased the extraordinary talents of her beautiful daughter in a captivating viral video.

The talented 6-year-old, Maame Akosua Sarpomaa, spent a delightful day at Angel FM, where her mother is a prominent radio presenter.

Ohemaa Woyeje’s daughter steals the spotlight at Angel FM with her DJing skills. Photo credit: @zionfelixdotcom.

Source: Instagram

Dressed in a stylish ensemble featuring a trendy jacket and chic matching pants, Maame Akosua exuded confidence and charm.

Her beautiful braids were beautifully styled with an adorable headband, making her the centre of attention as she took the spotlight in the studio.

During her time on the airwaves, the young starlet captivated listeners with her impressive DJing skills, spinning the infectious hit "Eha Ye De" by Hiplife artist Nana Boroo, whose real name is Nana Osei Bonsu.

The atmosphere in the studio transformed as she seamlessly transitioned to Kwabena Kwabena's "Aso," radiating positive energy that ignited the space with her infectious enthusiasm and flair for music.

She also played Davido's new song, With You featuring Omah Lay, which got many positive reviews on Instagram.

Ohemaa Woyeje's daughter flaunts her DJing skills

Ohemaa Woyeje's eldest daughter has taken over Instagram

f_culty stated:

"Who just turned 6 for the first time sen?…. How many times is she supposed to turn 6…😂😂."

fashion__de_pat stated:

"😢😢😢 this beautiful to watch, always tearing when I see kids performing and I don't know why, I hardly watch kids show because of that."

The Instagram video is below:

Ohemaa Woyeje's daughter celebrates her birthday

In another heartwarming clip, Maame Akosua was seen proudly donning her school uniform at her elegant school, surrounded by friends as they gathered to celebrate her birthday.

With a whimsical paper hat perched atop her head and a lovely sash adorned with bright "Happy Birthday" lettering, she beamed with joy while cutting her birthday cake.

Ohemaa Woyeje, ever the thoughtful mother, generously prepared delightful gifts for her daughter's classmates, adding an extra touch of warmth to the birthday festivities, as captured in the trending videos on Instagram.

The Instagram video is below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh