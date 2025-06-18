Kumawood actress Elorm Aba has now become a proud mother to a Junior High School leaver

The actress could not hide her excitement as her daughter arrived at home after her last paper

A video of her expressing her pride over the milestone has garnered many positive reactions

Ghanaian actress Elorm Aba's daughter is one of the 603,328 candidates who sat for the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Kumawood actress Elorm Aba welcomes her daughter home with cheers after completing her JHS journey. Photo source: ElormAba.

Elorm Aba, famed for several Kumawood classics featuring top stars like Nana Ama McBrown and Portia Asare, took to social media to celebrate her young daughter.

On her TikTok page, the acclaimed actress shared a video stating that she was growing impatient to see her daughter after her academic milestone.

"What are these kids doing in school even after writing their BECE? Please bring our kids. A lot of things can go wrong after writing. If they don't let them come home, I'll go to the school myself," Elorm Aba said.

The Kumawood star couldn't hide her excitement when her daughter eventually arrived.

She had a bottle of champagne waiting to mark the profound moment in her daughter's life.

Per the Business and Financial Times, this year's exams will run from June 11 to June 18, 2025.

A teacher invigilates young Ghanaian students as they write their BECE. Photo credit: @Getty Images

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), in a statement on the exam, disclosed that a total of 603,328 candidates have registered for this year’s examination.

Netizens react to Elorm Aba's proud moment

Scores of fans thronged the comments section to celebrate Elorm Aba's daughter and drool over the bond she shares with her mother.

Other shared their experience as they resonated with the actress' emotional and anxious moment waiting for her daughter.

Adzrahportia noted:

"Congratulations to her. More wins in the name of Jesus. I wish I had this bond with my mum."

~Um Ahena😩💔~ noted:

"I wish this bond is between me and my mom😩 😩 but she always choose my younger siblings over me and sack me from her side 😭😭."

Felician Ntaah Amoakoh 454 shared:

"I’m still here waiting for my kid bro. Headmaster said I should go he will on Sunday after church 😂😂."

Naah commented:

"ɛnoaaaaa no no aaa Big sisy 🥰🥰🥰wayɛ ne nyinaa...we wont wait na yaka sɛ mehuu yɛ anka😂."

OBI ADEPA❤️wrote:

"I started calling my kid sis at 3pm and she wasn’t picking ☹️☹️the way I was angry errrr, if not for my husband would v moved from La to kasoa just to go and pick her home☹️☹️."

Perpy ❤️ said:

"They are with as till sunday after thanksgiving oooo. u know catholic schools and their rules😂😂."

Young girl cries over BECE results

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian girl went viral as she wept after checking her BECE results.

The girl was left heartbroken after her relatives informed her of the grades she obtained after writing her exams.

The sister had to cheer the young girl up by telling her not to lose hope, since an aggregate of 20 was not bad at all.

