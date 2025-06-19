Dr Likee, Oteele, Kyekyeku, Others Play All-Star Match, Ghanaians React
- Ghanaian celebrities and influencers gathered for an all-star football match with some of Ghana's professional players
- Scenes from the University of Ghana Legon Stadium, as some Kumawood stars showcase their football skills, have surfaced online
- Scores of fans couldn't hide their excitement after seeing stars like Dr Likee and Oteele in the game
Ghanaian actor Dr Likee joined a host of Kumkwod stars and other celebrities for an all-star game at the Legon Stadium on June 18, 2025.
The star-studded sporting festival organised by the BAC Group at the University of Ghana featured a high-profile exhibition game between Southern Sector Stars and Northern Sector Stars, highlighting Ghana’s regional talents.
Thomas Partey was joined by other notable names such as Felix Afena-Gyan, Osman Ibrahim, Sulemana Ibrahim, and confirmed local stars including Kwame Opoku Bayie, Benjamin Asare, Stephen Amankona, Razack Simpson, and Kevin Osei Assibey.
It also united the country's biggest celebrities for a football game.
Dr Likee, Oteele, Sumsum Ahuofe and several others were on the same team spotting a blue jersey.
Kumawood stars walk on to the pitch
Kumawood stars stretch before their match
Oteele's stint during the game
Oteele speaks after the substitution
Kumawood stars console Komfo Kolegae
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood star Komfo Kolegae had lost his mum barely three years after his wife died during childbirth.
Madam Afia Pokuaa's passing on June 12 came weeks after the comic actor shared footage and celebrated her on Mother's Day on his official TikTok page.
His colleagues, Dr Likee, Kwaku Manu, Nana Yeboah, Diana Asamoah and others took turns to visit the bereaved actor's home to commiserate with him and his family.
