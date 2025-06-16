Komfo Kolegae Speaks After Mum's Death; "I Haven't Even Healed From Losing My Wife And Unborn Child"
- Komfo Kolege has opened up about the hurt of losing her mother shortly after celebrating her on Mother's Day
- The actor, during an interaction with his colleague Kwaku Manu, said his mother's death has triggered emotions from burying his wife
- The actor's woes have garnered significant traction on social media as fans sympathise with him
Ghanaian actor Komfo Kolege, aka Collins Oteng, was recently spotted in a pensive conversation with his colleague Kwaku Manu about grief after losing his mother on Thursday, June 12, 2025.
Not much is known about Kolegae's mother, Madam Afia Pokuaa, who is believed to have passed away on Thursday, June 12, 2025.
Madam Afia Pokuaa's passing comes weeks after the comic actor shared footage and celebrated her on Mother's Day on his official TikTok page.
Kumawood stars have been visiting the actor's home in batches to commiserate with him and his family.
In a recent video, the actor was spotted in a conversation with Kwaku Manu, who couldn't hide his emotions about Kolegae's woes.
During their conversation, Kwaku Manu referenced Omfour Kolege's pain after losing his wife and unborn child in 2022.
The Kumawood star lost his wife and unborn child on Saturday, November 17, 2022, during labour.
“The doctors initially didn’t want to tell me until I went for the autopsy report which indicated there was an instant pressure amidst her pain to push. So this rushed blood into her head and caused a tear in the nerves in her head,” he said in an interview after his frst wife's death.
Kwaku Manu's emotional chat with Kolegae stirs reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Kwaku Manu's emotional chat with Komfo Kolegae.
@RuthDonkor-vn7ft said:
"Oh brother Kwaku, God bless you so much. You make your brother happy 😂😂😂😂❤❤❤😢😢😢😢."
@boamedaniel3752 shared:
"Bro Kweku will make you lose your stress no matter what your problem, l love him."
@kwasiowusu5909 commented:
I'm a fan of Kwaku Manu and Okatakyie....both of you are very nice people and I love both of you guys, especially Kwaku Manu. Please guys, stop that banter, peace and love....look how you make college smile ❤❤❤
Odehyieba Priscilla mourns with Komfo Kolege
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that teenage gospel singer Odehyieba Prisiclla had called on Komfo Kolegae to express her sympathy following the latter's mum's passing.
Odehyieba Priscilla went with some of her senior colleagues in the Kumawood industry, including Oteele, who has featured in many movies with the bereaved actor.
The renowned teen singer who enrolled at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology last year was seen in her uniform, suggesting that she left school to mourn with the bereaved actor.
