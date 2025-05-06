A video showing multiple copies of skitmaker Dr Likee's obituary posters emerged on social media

The Kumawood actor and his associate were spotted holding copies of funeral posters they had allegedly printed for an upcoming movie

Dr Likee's funeral posters garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians, who initially thought the Kumawood actor had passed away

Popular Kumawood actor and skitmaker Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, popularly known as Ras Nene or Dr Likee, has courted attention after a video of his obituary posters emerged on social media.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the comic actor and an associate were spotted holding copies of funeral posters, which contained the fake funeral and burial service date they had allegedly printed for an upcoming movie project.

The video of Dr Likee with his fake obituary posters initially sparked concern among Ghanaians, who thought that the Kumawood actor had sadly passed away.

In recent years, the comic actor has often engaged in outrageous public stunts for comic reasons. His stunts have regularly generated massive reactions on social media.

Dr Likee's public stunts

Recently, Dr Likee sparked laughter after he shared a photo of himself wearing a full AI robotic suit on the street in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

The picture, taken on a calm residential street filled with beautiful houses and luxurious vehicles, showed the skitmaker confidently posing in what appeared to be homemade sci-fi body armour.

Dressed in a white and black suit that mimicked the look of a futuristic AI combat robot, he topped off the ensemble with a shiny black helmet and brown leather ankle boots with buckles.

In 2024, Dr Likee sent social media into a frenzy after he hinted at ending his acting career after returning from the UK with his protégé, Kyekyeku.

He and his colleagues, including Vivian Jill Lawrence, Nana Ama McBrown, Clemento Suarez, and Foster Romanus, participated in a stage play performance at gospel musician Nacee's Kavod concert at the Dominion Centre in London.

He explained that he was frustrated with the attitudes of some of his protégés, who do not listen to his advice.

Ras Nene disclosed that he had not uploaded any content to his YouTube channel for over a year and emphasised his need to focus on himself.

In a subsequent interview with blogger Poleeno Multimedia, Dr Likee dismissed claims that he had planned to retire from the movie industry.

Watch the video below:

Dr Likee's obituary posters stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Legal commented:

"Some jokes are expensive o."

Fact Couture stitches said:

"Who watched it and shouted before you saw him😂😂?"

Rich pizzaro wrote:

"If your heart was beating faster when you saw it gather here😢😂."

Miss_Akua said:

"The way I jumped from my bed before I saw him😂😂😂."

Yogirl_is_Yabuasim commented:

"It is a movie saa na wawu."

Ama Endorsed's funeral poster and arrangements emerge

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ama Endorsed's funeral poster and burial arrangements emerged on social media.

The late social media influencer's funeral service will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Saturday, May 24, 2025.

Ama Endorsed will be privately buried in Dzodze after the mass, with a Thanksgiving held at a later date.

