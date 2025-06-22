Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was in Accra on Saturday, June 22, 2025, to attend the graduation ceremony of his son

Nana Kwame Kyeretwie was part of the 2025 class that graduated from the DPS Ghana International located in Tema

Social media users congratulated Nana Kwame Kyeretwie and his parents for his achievement

Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, the son of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, graduated from DPS International Ghana on Saturday, June 22, 2025.

His parents, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Lady Julia Osei Tutu, were present together with other dignitaries like former President John Kufuor to celebrate Nana Kwame.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his wife grace their son, Nana Kwame Kyeretwie's graduation ceremony. Photo credit: @thepalaceview

In a TikTok video, the Asantehene, together with his family and friends, went to a venue to celebrate their son’s achievement.

There was a cake for Nana Kwame to cut and enjoy with his relations who were present for the graduation after-party.

The colours of the cake were blue, white and gold. ‘Prince Nana Kwame K. Osei-Tutu’ was written on the two-tier cake. There was a ‘congrats’ topper on the cake.

Nana Kwame Kyeretwie first took a picture with his father, mother and siblings. He later took a photo with some elderly women who could be his aunties or family friends.

He then took another photo with his elder sister, Nana Afia Kobi, who had earlier said she was proud of her brother. Nana Afia Kobi wore a knee-length black and white dress.

Other traditional rulers and relations who were present also took photos with the Head Boy of DPS Ghana International.

Nana Kwame Kyeretwie wore a grey suit with a wine necktie. He wore a Kente stole around his neck with his name on it. There were also some adinkra symbols on the stole.

Ghanaians congratulate Otumfuo's son

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @thepalaceview on TikTok. As of the time of publishing the article, the video had over 40,000 views, more than 2000 likes and close to 100 comments.

Most people congratulated Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, while others commented on his looks. Some of the comments are below:

Afia Asante said:

“Oheneba will be my future in-law ✌️✌️🙏.”

NiiswifeNiismum wrote:

“Who is the fair lady in white standing in front of the princess, please?”

Linda Berko Ofori responded:

“She is Otumfuo’s daughter.”

Lami🤎 said:

“Obi wedding cake 🤣.”

Nana Hemaa wrote:

“Incredibly tall, young, handsome man.”

Lily jess said:

“Nana ba yi de3 aww Awurade fa ne hy3 me nsa tes3 ring😂.”

Felicia Ennin wrote:

“He's taller than everyone.”

AkosuaHacienda said:

“June borns are legends.”

