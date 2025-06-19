Ghana international Thomas Partey is reportedly on course to leave Arsenal at the end of June

The central midfielder joined the Gunners five years ago from Atletico Madrid in a £50million transfer

The Gunners look set to secure Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi as a £51m replacement

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Thomas Partey is reportedly on his way out of Arsenal, with talks over a new contract reaching a "complete standstill."

The 32-year-old midfielder has reportedly made a final decision regarding his future as his current deal nears expiration.

Thomas Partey is reportedly set to leave Arsenal after reaching a 'standstill' in talks

Source: Getty Images

According to ESPN, Partey is not expected to agree new terms, with his contract set to expire at the end of June.

The report added that talks over a contract renewal have completely stalled, with Partey now expected to leave Arsenal on June 30.

Partey's Arsenal career

Partey made a £45 million switch from Atletico Madrid to Arsenal on deadline day in October 2020.

Since joining, the Ghanaian midfielder has featured in 167 matches for the Gunners, scoring nine goals.

Though injuries disrupted much of his 2023–24 season, he returned to play a key role in Arsenal’s run to the Champions League semi-finals.

Despite his impact, major silverware has eluded him, apart from helping Arsenal win the 2023 Community Shield on penalties against Manchester City.

He has played more than 160 games for the club, scoring nine goals.

Thomas Partey Set to Leave Arsenal After Failing to Agree New Contract

Source: Getty Images

Thomas Partey says family happiness is key to future

Partey says his family will be a decisive factor in deciding his future.

‘I think the first thing is where are you happy and where do you feel at home. At the end of the day you’ve been in football, you’ve been in different teams.

‘Then it’s about what is your next objective what do you want to achieve next. You still have to look at all this and at the end of the day we all have a family that needs money, this is our mind.

‘We are not getting younger. There are a lot of things where you have to look now with a family, where you want them to be happy. When you are young you just play anywhere.

‘I’m an Arsenal fan, I can’t decide anything and just have to leave it to my agent and the club. Me, I just want to enjoy football.’

Partey reflects on strong season amid uncertain future

Thomas Partey featured in all but three of Arsenal’s Premier League matches last season, contributing four goals and two assists.

His performances were key in the Gunners’ third straight second-place finish in the league, highlighting his value to Mikel Arteta’s side.

When asked if it was the best form of his career, the 32-year-old Ghanaian gave an honest reflection on his recent campaign.

‘I think they will say about the availability because I was available throughout the whole season so of course they will say that.'

‘Every moment, every year or every time in training there I feel I’ve been in my best because I can’t count how many games I was not giving all my best.

‘Sometimes it may go bad but every game I go all out and try to give my best. I feel happy in me, every year injury or no injury which is part of it I have given my best.’

Arteta wants Partey to stay

Meanwhile, Arsenal boss Arteta wants him to stay and recently said:

'In regards to Thomas, consistency-wise, it’s been his best season.

'I think the way he's played, performed, his availability has been exceptional and he's a really important player for us. Yeah (I want him to stay).’

Thomas Partey named in Squawka EPL TOTY

YEN.com.gh also previously reported on Thomas Partey's inclusion Squawka's Premier League Team of the Season.

He was named alongside top-tier talents such as Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh