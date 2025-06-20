Oheneba Jude has given fans a glimpse of his experience at the plush one-week commemoration of Maame Gold's late dad

The one-week observance held at the Officers Mess Ridge Park in Kumasi attracted scores of top personalities

Oheneba Jude left the venue with several goodie bags containing a wide range of items from hot meals to expensive wines

Ghanaian content creator Oheneba Jude was among several celebrities who joined Irene Adusei Sarkodie, aka Maame Gold, in Kumasi on June 19 as she marked the one-week observance of her late father, Nana Adusei Sarkodie.

The event, held at Officers Mess Ridge Park in Kumasi on June 19, 2025, attracted several high-profile guests, who showed up to support the influential shop owner.

Oheneba Jude arrived at the well-decorated event grounds in his signature kaftan and slippers.

The content creator's infectious vibe made him a joy to watch as he danced with Maame Gold's guests.

In a video posted by Oheneba Jude after Maame Gold's dinner, the content creator showcased items he received as a guest.

The items were neatly packed in goodie bags customised with a poster of Maame Gold's father. They ranged from several bottles of exotic wine, a bottle of Voss water, which boasts a low mineral content and is free of Sodium.

Oheneba Jude couldn't hide his admiration for Maame Gold as he showcased the several packs he brought home after mourning with Maame Gold.

Scores of fans marvelled at the show of extravagance as Maame Gold mourned her late dad ahead of his funeral.

The deceased, who was the chief of Buruku Ahodwo in the Ashanti Region, passed away in March 2025.

He also served as a member of parliament for the Atwima Nwabiagya constituency from 1997 to 2005 on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

Reactions to Nana Aduse Sarkodie's one-week observance

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Maame Gold's plush event to mark her late father's one week observance.

Akosua_Jenny ❣️said:

"The way he’s happy about the food makes me happy 😁."

GOD'S TIME IS THE BEST wrote:

"Waaaa look because of food look at how Jude is very happy and excited as if he no get food for house and he will be enjoying the funeral food the whole year 😂😂😂."

MamaGa❤️

"Aaaah one week nso y3 y3 dinner? Eeeei Asante four hands down!✌️Sika kasa mose sika mp3 Dede 😂 sika p3 Dede wai."

TOP_BOY remarked:

"Consumerism is killing us roff,how is there a dinner for a one week celebration? 🤔."

Anikasem Tv noted:

"One week mpo nie .. mese the funeral I will go there on Monday and sit in the family meeting before the funeral on Saturday koraa hw3."

Maame Gold flaunts dollars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh spotted Maame Gold with dollar notes in preparation for her father's funeral.

Maame Gold, who owns one of the most renowned luxury fashion shops in Accra, in a video she shared, also unveiled the funeral cloth selected for her father's funeral.

