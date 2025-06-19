Infamous Ghanaian armed robber Ataa Ayi's former mechanic Yaw Asante Agyekum has whetted the appetite of many after a video of him surfaced online

Agyekum was seen in the video with Nana Aba Anamoah at the El Padrino restaurant in Accra

Some social media users have commented on the viral video while praising Nana Aba Anamoah for supporting the ex-convict

Yaw Asante Agyekum, the former mechanic for the infamous Ghanaian armed robber Ataa Ayi, has recently captured the attention of the public after being released from prison on June 5, 2025.

In a viral video, he was seen enjoying a lavish meal at El Padrino, an upscale restaurant nestled in the bustling Airport City, accompanied by prominent Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah.

Yaw Asante Agyekum, the former mechanic of the infamous Ghanaian armed robber Ataa Ayi, goes on a lunch date with Nana Aba Anamoah. Photo credit: @thenanaaba.

Dressed to impress, Yaw showcased his renewed sense of style, sporting a crisp white designer t-shirt paired with stylish jeans, complemented by a trendy cap.

Nana Aba Anamoah, the former manager of GHOne TV, also turned heads in a chic black short-sleeved jumpsuit adorned with white stripes and elevated her look with fashionable high-heeled shoes.

Ataa Ayi’s mechanic speaks after his release. Photo credit: @thenanaaba.

Ataa Ayi's mechanic enjoys jollof and steak

In the viral video, Nana Aba Anamoah and Ataa Ayi's mechanic were treated to an array of beverages and delectable pastries, setting the stage for the main event of the lunch.

The highlight of the meal included Ghana's beloved jollof rice, succulent steak cooked to perfection, a fresh salad, and crispy fried plantain, creating a feast fit for a king.

Yaw Asante Agyekum's story is a compelling one; he was wrongfully convicted as an alleged accomplice of Ataa Ayi in 2002, sentenced to 35 years in prison for conspiracy to commit robbery.

Despite enduring 23 harrowing years behind bars without legal representation, Yaw steadfastly maintained his innocence.

His determination paid off when he found a lawyer who helped him successfully appeal his conviction, allowing him to rejoin society.

Ataa Ayi's daughter sends him a lovely message

Ataa Ayi's daughter, known online as Afia Low Key, shared a deeply moving display of affection for her father.

This poignant moment unfolded during the 2025 Father's Day celebrations, a day traditionally filled with warmth and familial love.

While Ataa Ayi serves an extraordinary 160-year prison sentence, Afia recorded a touching video call with him, bridging the emotional gap created by their separation.

The screenshots from their call illustrate an enduring bond, evoking strong feelings of loss and yearning, particularly during a time when many were showering their fathers with love and appreciation.

Accompanying these heartfelt images, Afia posted on her Instagram account a simple yet powerful message:

"I love you."

This touching declaration resonated deeply with her followers, shining a light on the complexities of familial love interwoven with struggle and hardship.

Ataa Ayi's mechanic receives a brand-new car

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ataa Ayi's mechanic Yaw Asante Agyekum who received a brand-new car from a generous man who wished to remain anonymous.

Agyekum was also presented with cash and other gifts to start a life and invest in his mechanic shop.

Nana Aba Anamoah made a plea for more donations on his behalf to rebuild his life and take care of his family.

