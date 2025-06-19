Irene Adusei Sarkodie, popularly known as Maame Gold, broke down in tears during the one-week commemoration of her late father, Nana Adusei Sarkodie's death

The event, held at Officers Mess Ridge Park in Kumasi on June 19, 2025, attracted several high-profile guests, who showed up to support the influential shop owner

Celebrities at Maame Gold's father's one-week memorial included Ajagurajah, Osebo, Keche Andrew, and wife MP Joanna Gyan, former Bekwai MP Joe Wise, and others

Ghanaian businesswoman and owner of the Maame Gold Online Shop in East Legon, Irene Adusei Sarkodie, wept uncontrollably during the one-week remembrance event for her late father.

Maame Gold weeps inconsolably during her late father's one-week commemoration at the Officers Mess Ridge Park in Adum, Kumasi.

Source: Instagram

Maame Gold was seen in an inconsolable mood during the event, after holding her composure for a while to serve as a gracious host to her guests.

The luxury boutique CEO lost her father, Nana Adusei Sarkodie, in March 2025, a few weeks before his 80th birthday.

She announced his death in a sombre post shared on social media on March 13.

Nana Adusei Sarkodie, a former member of parliament for the Atwima Nwabiagya constituency in the Ashanti Region, also served as a chief for Buruku Ahodwo.

Watch the Instagram video of Maame Gold weeping below.

Celebrities storm Maame Gold’s father’s one week

Maame Gold organised her late father’s one-week commemoration event on June 19th, 2025, at the Officers Mess Ridge Park in Adum, Kumasi.

The highly patronised event was attended by several prominent Ghanaians who turned up to support the popular luxury brand vendor.

Ajagurajah, Maame Gold, Joanna Gyan, Keche Andrew, and Osebo at the one week event for Maame Gold's late father.

Source: Instagram

Famous Ghanaian prophet, Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, was one of those in attendance.

Ajagurajah turned up in his typical flamboyant style, wearing flowing robes with a staff and splashing cash.

Owner of the Zaraman boutique, Richard Brown, popularly known as Osebo, was also spotted in attendance.

Osebo, in a video, was seen with Maame Gold’s husband, walking on the event grounds.

Musician Andrew of Keche fame also showed up with his wife, Joanna Gyan Cudjoe, the Member of Parliament for Amenfi Central.

Former Deputy Speaker of Parliament and a former Bekwai MP, Joseph Osei-Owusu, aka Joe Wise, also attended the event.

Other prominent Ghanaians spotted at Maame Gold’s father’s one-week event included TikTok creator, Oheneba Jude, Andy Dosty, and others.

Maame Gold played the role of gracious host during the event as her guests came to see her and commiserate with her.

In another solemn moment, Maame Gold was seen seeking comfort from her husband, who consoled her over her bereavement.

See the Instagram video of the moment below.

Maame Gold mourns late father

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Maame Gold mourned the death of her father, Nana Adusei Sarkodie, on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

The former MP died a few weeks before his 80th birthday and was remembered by his daughter on his big day.

She said they had missed him heavily since his death and that the world had been changed forever without him in it.

Source: YEN.com.gh