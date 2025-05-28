Ghanaian socialite Irene Adusei Sarkodie has broken ground preparing for her late father's funeral

A video of the rich East Legon vendor showcasing her wealth as her father's one-week observance approaches has surfaced online

She has also unveiled the official mourning cloth for her late father, who was a former MP in the New Patriotic Party

Irene Adusei Sarkodie, aka Maame Gold, the CEO of Maame Gold Online Shop in East Legon, is set to mark the one-week observance of her late father, Nana Adusei Sarkodie, on June 19, 2025.

Irene Adusei Sarkodie: Rich East Legon Vendor Maame Gold Flaunts Dollars Ahead of Father's Funeral

Source: Instagram

Nana Adusei Sarkodie was the chief of Buruku Ahodwo in the Ashanti Region.

He was a Ghanaian politician linked with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and served as a member of parliament for the Atwima Nwabiagya constituency from 1997 to 2005.

Apart from law-making, the late politician led various companies, including Ghana Airways and Bonte Gold Mines.

Maame Gold announced her father's demise on March 13, 2025. The late politician would have been 80 on April 17.

She shared a video of herself and her dad, who looked frail on social media, with a touching tribute.

Today we celebrate what would have been your 80th birthday. Though you’re no longer with us, your love, wisdom, and strength still live on in our hearts. You were our rock — steady, kind, and full of quiet strength. Since your passing in March, not a day goes by without thoughts of you. We miss you deeply, but we carry your memory with pride and love. Happy birthday in heaven, Dad. Thank you for everything. We love you always.

The late Adusei Sarkodie's One-Week observance comes off at the Officers Mess Ridge Park -Adum, Kumasi.

Maame Gold, who owns one of the most renowned luxury fashion shops in Accra, has already unveiled the official mourning cloth.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the entrepreneur was seen in a mourning outfit counting bundles of dollars ahead of the one-week ceremony.

Netizens empathise with Maame Gold

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Empress Gifty, Osebo the Zaraman and other Ghanaians who commiserated with Maame Gold after the loss of her dad.

isheebaby said:

"Oh! So Sorry for your loss. May he rest in peace!"

mrs_gifty_osei_owusu wrote:

"Hmmm. I didn't know he was ur father. He is a good man n respected everyone. I even saw him this Tuesday not knowing he was saying good bye. Dis December he gave me 25l liquid soap for free. Aww Nana rest well."

empress_gifty remarked:

"Sorry for your loss sister.2

lizzyaddai shared:

"Hmmmmm Sorry For Your Loss May His Soul Rest In Peace 😭😭."

