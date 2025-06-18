Isaac Kofi Oduro Boateng, also known as Kofi Boat, has been confirmed to be a suspect in a 100 million fraud case

The suspected scammer was known to be a close associate and business partner of Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale

Some of the musician's moments with Kofi Boat have surfaced on social media as fans drool over what could happen next in the ongoing case

Shatta Wale's business partner and associate, Isaac Kofi Oduro Boateng, aka Kofi Boat, has reportedly been picked up by the FBI.

GhanaWeb reports that Kofi Boat is among three suspects facing extradition over a $100 million fraud case.

Accusations against him include conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in relation to a criminal enterprise operating out of Ghana.

Court documents say Kofi Boateng is believed to be the ringleader of the syndicate, which has operated several Business Email Compromise (BEC) and romance scams between 2016 and 2023.

Kofi Boat was a known associate of Shatta Wale. The Ghanaian musician referred to him in several social media posts as his brother, godfather and boss.

Reports indicate that the legally embattled scammer was a huge financier of Shatta Wale's lavish lifestyle and properties

During a plush birthday party to celebrate Kofi Boat, Shatta Wale was captured in a video saying,

"Shout out to Kofi Boat. I just want to say I love you so much. You've done so much for me. You helped me buy a house. You help me finish my house. I have a pool in my house because of you."

In a 2018 post on X, the On God hitmaker hailed his godfather for turning him into a real man.

Kofi Boat joins Shatta Wale to cut his birthday cake. Photo source: GhKwaku

Scores of fans have become obsessed with what could happen to Shatta Wale after Kofi Boat's arrest.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that some of his cars have been confiscated. The musician boasts of a luxurious fleet of cars, including a Lamborghini Urus and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Shatta Wale parties with Kofi Boat at his mansion in 2017

Shatta Wale and Kofi Boat flaunt expensive watches and cars

Kofi Boat orders 100k cedis worth of Champagne for Shatta Wale at a night club in Accra

Kofi Boat chilling at his plush party

Reactions to Kofi Boat's alleged arrest

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Kofi Mole's alleged arrest.

naaj.okoro_ wrote:

"The FBI can lay claim if the borrowed cars are owned by a fraudster they are investigating. This is to also know if Shatta Wale has any knowledge or relationship with the fraudsters. Why else would you have a fraudster’s car in your possession if you don’t have a relationship with the fraudster? These are questions the FBI will ask."

nanadu2 said:

"Because a lot of the luxury cars in GH are stolen cars and it’s a crime to buy a stolen item, even if you don’t know."

mr_grandyank remarked:

"The cars are for his God father so it’s a tactics as bigger money came the people in the league has to spend and cause diversions to avoid attention. It’s gon be a long week."

CID arrests Chairman Wontumi

In a related report, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ashanti Regional Chairman for the New Patriotic Party had been arrested by the CID.

Chairman Wontumi's arrest on May 27, 2025, preceded a foiled operation by heavily armed national security operatives to execute a search warrant at his residence in Kumasi.

EOCO conducted his arrest, which is in connection with a $55 million fraud case allegedly involving his company, Akonta Mining.

