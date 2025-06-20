Shatta Wale is bent on proving himself after his godfather, Kofi Boat, was accused of multiple financial crimes by the FBI

The Ghanaian musician was livid as he showcased what he claimed to be a glimpse of his music streaming earnings online

His rants after Kofi Boat's arrest, which many have tagged as unnecessary, have garnered tons of traction on social media

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale is on a mission to dissociate himself from his godfather Kofi Boat's wealth after the latter was picked up by the FBI on June 13, 2025.

Kofi Boat, whose real name is Isaac Oduro Boateng, and three accomplices, namely Inusah Ahmed, Derrick Van Yeboah, and Patrick Kwame Asare, are facing extradition to the United States over a $100 million fraud case.

Accusations against them include conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in relation to a criminal enterprise operating out of Ghana.

GhanaWeb reported that Kofi Boat was the ringleader of the syndicate, which has operated several Business Email Compromise (BEC) and romance scams between 2016 and 2023.

According to Shatta Wale, his godfather, with whom he has had a close relationship for over a decade, is not a scammer.

He also maintained that his wealth and properties had no link to Kofi Boat's alleged fraudulent wealth, as has been widely speculated on social media since the FBI suspect's arrest.

Shatta Wale dismisses 'Kofi Boat money' claims

On June 19, the On God hitmaker went live on TikTok to dispel the widespread rumours about his wealth amid his godfather's saga.

During the live chat, Shatta Wale gave netizens a glimpse of his earnings from streaming. The musician claimed that DistroKid owed him an amount of $60,974.08 accrued from his streaming earnings.

Distrokid is an independent digital music distribution service, founded in 2012, which does not publicly disclose exactly how much it pays out to artists.

Reports indicate that some make between $0.003 to $0.005 per stream on Spotify through DistroKid. This means that for every 1,000 streams, an artist could earn approximately $3 to $5.

Shatta Wale's pedigree as one of Ghana's most streamed artistes puts him in the top earners bracket along with Black Sherif and Sarkodie.

Apart from his streaming success, the SM Boss boasts several other revenue lines, including Shaxi, a ride-hailing service which entered into a government partnership to provide jobs for Ghanaians.

Reactions as Shatta Wale flaunts his legit wealth

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Shatta Wale's rants after Kofi Boat's arrest.

richkala5 said:

"Father is ok forget them 🙏."

EasyMoneySniper 🎯 ⚽️ 🏀 wrote:

"Settings nkoaaaa … cropped screenshot."

Diccy shared:

"Why ur man dey explain?"

Underrated boi noted:

"Masa 6k no fit buy the rangerover he get, he no dey pull streams like that too oo, before you buy a rolls Royce through music, you have to get like 5million streams and above but bro hasn’t got 1million streams before. Not a hater buh say 60k dollars can get a bmw m4 not even a Land Cruiser 🤦🏽‍♂️."

Schoolboye remarked:

"I’m full SM fun but I don’t no why our boss dey fear the FBI..! If you no say you’re not part of them, why u dey come show ur properties den things? Eiii!! “Nipa te Ahodwo a, )mp3, gye s3, Amakom”🙏"

Kofi Boat reportedly gives names to FBI

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kofi Boat allegedly flagged some politicians as beneficiaries of his ill-gotten wealth.

A Ghanaian newspaper alleged that the embattled figure was cooperating with the security authorities after his arrest.

According to the newspaper report, Kofi Boat attached certain pieces of proof to his claims, including WhatsApp chats.

