Blakk Rasta has claimed that businessmen Kofi Boat and Nana Appiah Mensah, aka NAM 1, were once close friends until Boat allegedly betrayed the Menzgold boss

He said NAM 1 asked his friend for help when his company, Zylofon Media, was facing cash flow problems, but he failed to provide any assistance despite promising to do so

The media personality called Kofi Boat’s recent arrest for his alleged $100 million fraud scheme by the Ghana police and the FBI as ‘karmic justice

Ghanaian media personality Blakk Rasta opened up on the relationship between his former boss, Nana Appiah Mensah, aka NAM 1, and apprehended businessman Kofi Boat.

Blakk Rasta celebrates Kofi Boat's arrest as he speaks on his alleged betrayal of his former boss, Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM 1.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Blakk Rasta said the two businessmen were close until an alleged betrayal by Kofi Boat ripped apart their friendship.

The 3FM radio host described the recent arrest of Kofi Boat as karmic justice.

Ghanaian businessman and socialite Isaac Kofi Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Kofi Boat, was arrested on Friday, June 13, 2025, along with two accomplices – Inusah Ahmed, also known as Pacal, and Derrick Van Yeboah – for their alleged involvement in a $100m fraud scheme.

The U.S. Department of State requested the extradition of Boat and several accomplices accused of being involved in a crime syndicate engaged in romance fraud and business email compromise (BEC) schemes.

Nana Appiah Mensah was the founder and Chief Executive Officer of the now-defunct gold trading firm Menzgold.

His company was closed down by the government of Ghana in 2018.

Blakk Rasts speaks on Kofi Boat and NAM 1

Speaking on his radio show, Blakk Rasta said when Menzgold was shut down, NAM 1 had problems paying the workers of his other companies, including Zyolofon Media, where he worked at the time.

He quit in 2021 due to working for years without being paid.

The media personality said at the time, NAM 1 turned to his friend Kofi Boat and asked him for help in covering some bills of Zylofon’s offices.

Blakk Rasta quits Zylofon Fm in December 2021 after three years of working without pay.

He added that the alleged fraudster promised to do so but, for many months, did not move a finger to help out as he had pledged.

Blakk Rasta also recounted a story of how Kofi Boat used underhanded tactics to buy expensive cars from his embattled friend at cheap prices.

He rejoiced over Kofi Boat’s current struggles, describing it as the hand of karma at work.

Blakk Rasta also waded into claims that Shatta Wale had close ties with the alleged fraudster and said they were accurate based on the information he had.

He also claimed that socialite Hajia 4 Real, who was recently released from a U.S. prison, was also a known associate of Boat.

Watch the Instagram video of Blakk Rasta speaking about his former boss below.

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale has denied any involvement in fraud following Kofi Boat’s arrest.

He jumped on social media to defend himself and showed screenshots of some of his music earnings to prove he makes a lot of money from his music.

Wale also defended Kofi Boat, who he described as a genuine businessman and not a fraudster.

Watch the Instagram video of Shatta Wale below.

Blakk Rasts mocks impact of Stonebwoy’s Jejereje

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Blakk Rasta criticised the limited impact of dancehall artist Stonebwoy’s song, Jejereje.

Jejereje became a nationwide hit upon its release in 2024 and also gained significant traction online.

However, Blakk Rasta claimed the song’s reach was limited and that its relevance lasted for only one week.

