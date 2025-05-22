Endurance Grand Unwell, Cancels Trip Abroad Due to Career-Threatening Leg Injury
- DWP academy dancer Endurance Grand has cleared her schedule for the time being due to her leg injury
- The dancer has announced that she will no longer fly abroad for an international festival she was billed to be part of this month
- Qubales, the dancer's manager, shared a video of her opening up about her career-threatening injury for the first time
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Ghanaian dancer Endurance Grand has pulled out of an upcoming dance festival in Amsterdam where she was billed to perform.
The Afro Drip festival, which runs from May 23 to 25, will continue as planned without the involvement of the Ghanaian dance superstar.
Endurance Grand first announced the gig in January with an artwork communicating her addition to the festival's talent roster.
"Welcome @endurancegrand to AFRO DRIP DANCE CAMP 🙏🏼❤️ member of Dwp representing Afropop and azonto throughout the world with lots of experience in choreographing, teaching and showcasing her talents around the world. She’s coming to Amsterdam to give us her sauce ❤️🙏🏼 we are more than excited to have you," the post read.
On May 22, Endurance Grand's manager from the DWP Academy, Quables, confirmed Endurance Grand's decision to pull out of the festival due to health reasons.
"Hey everyone, unfortunately, Endurance won’t be able to attend the upcoming @afrodripdancecamp festival as planned due to an injury. She’s prioritising her health and recovery right now. We appreciate your understanding and support during this time. We’ll keep you updated on any future events!" her manager confirmed.
Endurance Grand in knee brace
Endurance Grand talks about her injury
In the video by Quables, Endurance Grand opened up about her leg injury, which has many fans and colleagues concerned.
The dancer's situation was first spotted at the Pulse All-Star Games, held at the East Legon Wembley Plus Astroturf on May 1.
There, the highly athletic and sporty dancer was seen limping with the assistance of a walking stick.
According to Endurance Grand, she has been diagnosed with an ACL and Meniscus tear.
"I sustained a knee injury. I have an ACL and Meniscus tear."
Reports indicate that meniscus tears can typically heal within 3 months, while ACL tears can take 6-12 months for full recovery, depending on treatment and the severity of the injury.
It's unclear what steps have been taken to ensure the DWP dancer gets back on her feet.
In a recent video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Endurance Grand was seen on crutches. The dancer had a knee brace on her right leg.
A knee brace is a medical device that stabilises your knee joint and holds it in place. Healthcare providers use braces to protect and support your knee after an injury or knee surgery.
Endurance talks about her injury
Biskit wishes Endurance Grand a quick recovery
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Endurance Grand's protege Biskit had shared her sadness about Endurance Grand's injury.
The young dancer who won Talented Kidz Season 15 with the help of Endurance Grand said the dance world would be incomplete without her.
She sent out a heartwarming message to Endurance Grand on social media as the injured dancer manages her injury.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor who joined YEN.com.gh in September 2023. He studied Development Planning at KNUST, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Morgan Heritage. In 2024, Peter completed Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation