Kumawood actor Lil Win ignited the emotions of Ghanaians and movie lovers when he shared a moving scene from his upcoming movie project titled Ibrahim Traoré

The movie is based on the life of Ibrahim Traoré, President of the Transition of Burkina Faso, and the scene Lil Win shared was of him storming a market and receiving praises

The scene touched the hearts of many Ghanaians who thronged to the comment section to hail Lil Win's talent as a movie producer

Ghanaian actor and filmmaker Lil Win has shared a snippet of one of the scenes of a movie project he was working on that was based on the life of Ibrahim Traoré, President of the Transition of Burkina Faso.

Lil Win storms the market to shoot a scene in the Ibrahim Traoré movie. Image Credit: @officiallilwin and Getty Images

Source: Instagram

Lil Win drops a snippet of the Ibrahim Traoré movie

Lil Win on TikTok and his other social media pages shared a behind-the-scenes look at his upcoming movie, Ibrahim Traoré.

In the video he shared, he stormed a market with a truck, and he was accompanied by military men who were dressed in what looked like the official uniform of military personnel in the Burkina Faso army.

The moment he stormed the market, he received a rousing welcome from the traders who cheered and applauded him as he patrolled the streets in his truck.

The multiple award-winning movie producer and actor made hand gestures and acknowledged the cheers of the traders and fans.

Reactions to Lil Win's Ibrahim Traore biopic

Many people were taken aback by the moving nature of the scene in the upcoming movie produced by Lil Win and filmed by his movie production company.

Many of his fervent fans in the comment section expressed anticipation for the release of the movie.

The lovely reactions of social media users to the behind-the-scenes video of of Lil Win's Ibrahim Traoré Movie are below:

King George🇬🇭🇬🇧 said:

"You became successful and used your ideas so they will hate you. But the good news is that, some of us love you weezy♥️🔥♥️."

MR_LORD🔥 said:

"Always stay focus 🔥Every blessing is surrounded by evil humans 🔥You can only defeat all those challenges if your able to embrace all those negative energy's around you🔥stay blessed Lilwin 🙌."

🇬🇭Awal🇩🇪 said:

"The SM BOSS Shattawale reposted 🥰🥰love ❤️you @shatawale"

KING JOE BAAKO P3 said:

"🙏🙏🙏god of Ghanaian movies."

option🇬🇭🇺🇸🇺🇸 said:

"May God continue to protect and bless you boss."

Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, hails their pastor, Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah. Image Credit: @stephenadomkyeiduah, @officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

Lil Win’s wife responds to ex-wife’s diss song

YEN.com.gh reported that Patricia Afriyie, ex-wife of popular Ghanaian actor Lil Win, released a new track titled You Go Take Your Lover, widely interpreted as a diss aimed at Lil Win’s current wife, Maame Serwaa.

In an interesting twist, Maame Serwaa responded not with words, but with a video of herself dancing to the very song allegedly targeting her. The playful yet bold move ignited debate across social media, with fans divided over whether her actions were a subtle clapback or simply good-natured fun.

Lil Win and Patricia Afriyie were in a relationship long before his rise to fame. The couple, who share two children, divorced in 2018.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh