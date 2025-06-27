Ghanaian youngster RCEE has released his new highlife track, Agenda, which is attracting attention

Among his new fans after the release of the song is Amaarae, the most successful pop star in the country

YEN.com.gh spoke to RCEE about his new song, Amaarae's endorsement, and the newfound traction he has earned

Ama Serwah Genfi, aka Amaarae, has expressed her admiration for Ghanaian youngster RCEE following the release of his new song Agenda.

RCEE's Agenda, released on Friday, June 27, began gaining traction days prior to the official release date when the daring highlife experimenter shared a snippet.

His post quickly gained Amaarae's attention.

"Make highlife great again! This is coldd❤️" Amaarae remarked.

It wasn't hard for The Sad Gurlz Luv Money hitmaker to catch RCEEs vision behind Agenda, which is a brilliant interpolation of Kojo Antwi's Hini me.

"I have had this vision of experimenting highlife to an international level as a youngie. I am glad 🇬🇭 loves and support this. AGENDA is the beginning of a beautiful journey, RCEE shared in one of his posts rolling out."

RCEE speaks about new song, major reception

Speaking about his new song, RCEE told YEN.com.gh:

"It has been months of working tirelessly on every process on the song, and now fans can also get to enjoy it. We knew we had a great product, and we also worked hard to generate content that matches the energy, and thank God, the reaction has been super great."

Gradually, Ghana is seemingly heading towards a highlife renaissance where its new musicians are feeding off a never-ending high from the strings and melodic drum patterns that defined the country's contribution to the world years past.

For instance, Amaarae's cosign for RCEE comes at a time when the singer herself is on a mission to flex her loyalty to the golden genre that produced Ghana's biggest music exports.

In a previous interview with Pitchfork about her new album, Black Star, Amaarae said:

"For as long as I’ve made music, fusion has been my strength, and I think this comes to full fruition on S.M.O. The song takes inspiration from Ghanaian ’80s highlife trailblazer Ata Kak and blends it with a mean Detroit club bass, a drum roll akin to both Magic System’s 1er Gaou and Michael Jackson’s Rock With You, and an infectious zouk melody that sounds like a steel pan lipsing an evil synth."

Reactions to RCEE's song, Amaarae's cosign

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reviews from netizens after listening to RCEE's new song.

@gyamfi_big said:

"The mix for the agenda hook is too hissi make your people mix am well."

@Clemie_gee remarked:

"I think we got ourselves the masculine version of Moily's 'shake it to the max'."

@i_NanaTM noted:

"Agenda dance move must trend. We need the TikTokers to blow this dance."

@JayJanika added:

"King Paluta = Daddy Lumba. This guy(Rcee)= Nana Acheampong."

AraTheJay sings with Nana Ama McBrown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that AraTheJay had appeared on the September 22nd edition of Nana Ama McBrown's Onua Showtime show.

The beloved media personality expressed her admiration for the artist and recounted how she came across his new song, Jesus Christ.

McBrown hailed AraTheJay's signature look, which he maintained was his way of putting his message through music beyond stardom.

