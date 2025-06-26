It has been announced that Suzzy Pinamang's eye surgery has been successfully done in the UK

The Adventist SHS student, after regaining her vision, was captured in a new video going shopping with the aid of Ibrahim Mahama

Social media users who took to the comment section have thanked God and Ibrahim Mahama for the successful eye surgery

Ghanaians have welcomed news coming from the UK that the surgery performed on Suzzy Adwoa Pinamang, a second-year student at Adventist Senior High School in Bantama, who was shot in the eye, has been successful.

Clement Kobi, the brother of the 16-year-old, could not hide his joy as he took to TikTok on June 26 to celebrate the good news by posting a new video to show the current reality of Suzzy.

Suzzy Pinamang regains her vision, goes shopping in the UK. Photo credit: @kobiclement2016/TikTok

The video captured Suzzy in a white top and a pair of jeans, walking briskly while being accompanied by his brother and Rafik Mahama, aide of business mogul Ibrahim Mahama.

The brother of Suzzy was heard in the background saying they were going shopping.

At the time of writing the report, the video, which had racked up over 2,000 likes and 20 comments, was captioned:

"Suzzy can see now, we thank Mr. Ibrahim Mahama and Mr. Rafik."

Watch the video below:

