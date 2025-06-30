Gospel singer Moses Bliss and his wife have officially outdoored and named their little son

They took the toddler to church for the first time over the weekend wearing matching African outfits

The singer not giving out his son's name or showing hisbface has garnered signkficant traction online

Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss and his wife Marie Wiseborn held a baby christening event on Sunday June 29.

Moses Bliss And Marie Wiseborn Name Their Baby In Church, Wear Matching Outfit

Source: Facebook

The renowned singer who tied the know last year welcome their first child - a baby boy in January.

Together with his wife, they too their child to church for the first time for his dedication service as practiced by most Christians.

The Bliss couple wore a blue black African outfit marching it with their young son.

A group of family members and friends later gathered to celebrate the special day in the lives of Moses Bliss and his wife.

Spotted among them were Marie Wiseborn's Ghanaian mother Mrs Felicia Wiseborn and other gosepl ministers.

Sharing his excitement about his son's baby dedication online, Moses Bliss said

"Surrounded by love, covered in grace, and overflowing with joy. Our son’s dedication was everything we prayed for and more. Laughter, love, prayers, and praise! All in one unforgettable day. Thank You Jesus."

Fans hail Moses Bliss and wife

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to Moses Bliss and Marie's wife in church during their baby's naming ceremony.

Jimmy Nkono said:

You can not tell how many time he practice this dance with his wife yet she is still struggling to catch it 😅😅😅

Abati Blessing Oyebola wrote:

Our wife finally agreed with the online in-laws🫰🏽 her earning and her dressing is giving adjustment....so cute 🥰 congratulations Moses.

Adaora Onyia remarked:

It's better u ppl did not show his face. bfr u know them go say e resemble Frank Edward or even Tinubu

Ozioma Ogbu commented:

Why are you guys hiding una son face hmmm na gold Una born 😹 abi no same pikin people dey born steady 😹

Esther Bello shared:

All of this is not my problem oo 😭my own be say why una no dress like this for una wedding e come pain me for chest 😭but that's by the way may God bless and keep our online nephew in Jesus name 🙏🥰

Cynthia Ify added:

"The baby too understand the parents reason for not showing his face.. So make una rest o😜Congratulations 🎉."

Moses Bliss baby 'disappoints' his mum

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Moses Bliss had courted attention online after a video of him and his wife attending to their six-month-old son surfaced online.

The toddler was lounging comfortably on his father's chest while his mum, Marie, tried to gain his attention.

Tried as he did, the toddler clung to his father, betraying Marie, who had been caring for him while Moses Bliss was away for work.

