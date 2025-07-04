Viral sensation, Shatta Bandle, has given fans a glimpse of his eldest child's impressive growth

The toddler born in 2022 looked big and tall in the photo Shatta Bandle posted on his official TikTok

The viral social media sensation expressed pride in his son in the caption of the photo, calling him his favourite

Ghanaian content creator Shatta Bandle has courted attention after posting a recent photo of his eldest child.

Adam, born in 2021, looked bigger and handsome in the new photos posted by his father.

Shatta Bandle posted the photo on TikTok, tagging young Adam as his favourite son. The photo is part of a series shared in honour of the viral sensation's family.

Shatta Bandle first shared a photo of his late father, followed by his moments with one of his siblings.

Shatta Bandle lost his father, Alhaji Idrissu, in 2020. His father's death left a huge void in the viral sensation's life. He continues to celebrate him online. This year's Father's Day, Shatta Bandle shared a photo of his father saying:

"Happy Father’s Day to my lovely dad, I miss you a lot, Rest In Peace 🪦 you are a hero because you give birth to billionaire, CEO OF CASH ARMY. Stop playing bro."

Shatta Bandle's latest homage to his family and his son online comes after his recent milestone after traveling to Saudi Arabia for the Hajj pilgrimage.

The viral sensation, who is a devout Muslim, announced that he had arrived in the holy city on Friday, June 27.

He made the trip with his friend, Alhaji Salamu Amadu, the CEO of Afro Arab Group of Companies.

Umrah is an act of worshipping Allah by entering the state of Ihram, circumambulating the Kaaba seven times. Muslim men often go to the barber shops to have their hair shaved or trimmed after completing the Ihram.

New Alhaji Shatta Bandle recites Quran

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Shatta Bandle had given fans a glimpse of his Quran recitation abilities.

In a video, he was seen with Alhaji Salamu Amadu inside a mosque, melodiously reciting the Quran.

Viral sensation Shatta Bandle recited a Surah from the Islamic Holy Book, impressing scores of his fans.

