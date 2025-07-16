Obaapa Christy's brother Caleb Akwasi Amoah got married to his beautiful partner Nancy Fosu Ababio at a plush ceremony

The gospel musician was in attendance at the event to support her brother with a musical performance

Many Ghanaians thronged social media to congratulate Obaapa Christy's brother on his wedding

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician Obaapa Christy's brother, Caleb Akwasi Amoah, recently tied the knot with his partner, Nancy Fosu Ababio, in a plush wedding ceremony on Saturday, July 12, 2025.

Obaapa Christy performs for her brother as he ties the knot with his partner in a beautiful wedding. Photo source: @obaapaadwoachristy, @akwasi_amoako1

Source: TikTok

Many individuals, including the groom's sister and father, were present to see the couple enjoy their beautiful union at the private event at the LC Lodge and Event Centre in Kwadaso Edwanase in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

In a series of videos seen by YEN.com.gh on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, Obaapa Christy's brother Caleb, a songwriter and musician and his new bride, Nancy, looked beautiful as they posed for multiple photos at the wedding ceremony.

To celebrate her brother's special day, the gospel musician delivered an impressive musical performance at the wedding venue.

She also joined many people, including the newlyweds and her father, as they showcased their dance moves while the disc jockey serenaded them with a catalogue of hit songs.

Obaapa Christy with her husband, Nana Frankie, and their children abroad. Photo source: @obaapaadwoachristy

Source: TikTok

The newlywed couple, Caleb and his new wife, later shared a passionate kiss as they celebrated their big milestone with their friends and family. The couple received many congratulatory messages from many Ghanaians on social media.

Obaapa Christy later took to social media to express her gratitude to God for her brother and congratulate him on his marriage. She also shared lovely photos of herself and her brother from the recent wedding ceremony with an emotional message.

She wrote:

"I'm Different... Always have been. It took a while, but I have accepted that I am magic, not meant for everyone to understand, so they question. That's ok. I will stay in my lane, being all magical and stuff."

The 2007 Ghana Music Awards' Gospel Artiste of the Year award recipient's appearance at her brother Caleb's wedding ceremony comes weeks after her performance at the "Power of Praise, Meet and Greet Our Stars" event in multiple cities in the UK.

Notable Kumawood actors Dr Likee, Kyekyeku, Emelia Brobbey, and Vivian Jill Lawrence also performed at the event in May 2025.

The videos from Obaapa Christy's brother Caleb's wedding ceremony are below:

Obaapa Christy celebrates with her brother Caleb at his wedding ceremony in the photo below:

Ghanaians congratulate Obaapa's brother on his wedding

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Tilly Bea commented:

"Dear Caleb, please take good care of our lovely sis for us. Ooh, we really appreciate your vibes and support Auntie Obaapa. I love 💕 you, and I can’t wait to see you again 🥰."

Lobe said:

"Congratulations ❤️. I tap into your blessings in the name of Jesus Christ 🙏."

Ms Polley wrote:

"I tap into your blessings in Jesus' name. Amen 🙏 🔥."

Obaapa Christy shows off her son

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Obaapa Christy showed off her grown-up son as they cruised inside a luxurious car on the streets.

In the video, the gospel musician and her son sang Black Sherif's Soma Obi song as they bonded together in the car.

Obaapa Christy and her son received massive praise from Ghanaians for their close bond on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh