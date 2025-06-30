Viral sensation, Shatta Bandle, has announced his pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca, Medina, on social media

The viral star made the trip to Mecca with his rich boss and friend, Alhaji Salamu Amadu, the CEO of Afro Arab Group of Companies

A video of Shatta Bandle enjoying his moments as he becomes an Alhaji has garnered traction on social media

Ghanaian online personality Shatta Bandle has successfully embarked on a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia for his Umrah.

Shatta Bandle showcases his moments in Saudia Arabia after becoming an Alhaji. Photo source: TikTok/ShattaBandle

The viral sensation, who is a devout Muslim, announced that he had arrived in the holy city on Friday, June 27.

He made the trip with his friend, Alhaji Salamu Amadu, the CEO of Afro Arab Group of Companies.

Reports indicate that the rich Ghanaian real estate mogul is the financier of Shatta Bandle's luxurious lifestyle.

"Allah is very great. Medina is very great. Allah should forgive us. God should make our lives beautiful," Shatta Bandle said as he performed the Umrah.

Umrah is an act of worshipping Allah by entering the state of Ihram, circumambulating the Kaaba seven times. Muslim men often go to the barber shops to have their hair shaved or trimmed after completing the Ihram.

He shared several videos on TikTok with his hair shaved as he relished his new religious milestone.

According to Shatta Bandle, he and his entourage got privileged access to the holy sites so they don't miss any of the required prayer sessions.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Bandle, with his hair shaved, was seen with Alhaji Salamu Amadu inside a mosque.

The viral sensation flawlessly recited a Surah from the Holy Quran, impressing scores of fans.

Shatta Bandle poses with fans in Saudia Arabia after becoming an Alhaji. Photo source: TikTok/ShattaBandle

Netizens drool over Shatta Bandle's Hajj moments

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to Shatta Bandle's latest milestone after travelling to Mecca.

AL-QUAREEBY wrote:

"May Allah wipe away your secret tears and grant your heart desires 🤲📿."

Osayboy2224 commented:

"This guy has a nice voice, reciting the Quran🤩🤩🤩."

babatundeadisa shared:

"So you're Muslim. I'm so happy for you Islam to the world ❤❤🥰🙏👍."

yawnatural bwoy noted:

"Ei Wei de3 laughing stone paa o. 😅I mean sere buor .😂😂 Wofa bundle nie 😅."

alhajmumuniwatara commented:

"The source of money for making the trip is very important."

Hajara noted:

"Alhaji bundle, you dey makah dey sing shatta wale song errr 🤣🤣."

Her Excellency said:

"My dear that place is for ibadah not worldly thing wai."

HONDAS STATE remarked:

"Boss give it to someone to take the video we can't see you well."

