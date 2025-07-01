Dancehall musician Wendy Shay shared a screenshot of the performance of her songs on the entertainment platform, TikTok

She asked her followers how she could make money from the billions of views she had made for her songs had received

Many people educated her on TikTok monetisation, while others sahred their views on her Too Late song, which topped the list

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician Wendy Shay took to social media to express her amazement after reviewing the performance of her song, Too Late, on TikTok over the last 90 days.

Wendy Shay's TikTok numbers

In a tweet that has since gone viral, the former RuffTown Records signee wrote:

""Yoo! I just checked my backends on TikTok for the past 90 days and I am amazed at the numbers. How much does TikTok pay for these billion numbers 🤷🏾‍♀️."

Attached to the post was a screenshot of the backend analytics from TikTok, highlighting the incredible reach of her Too Late song.

In the screenshot she shared, her song Too Late topped the list as it had been used in over 21 million TikTok creations and has racked up a staggering 18.7 billion views in just 90 days.

In total, Wendy Shay’s music has been featured in over 30.8 million TikTok videos, amassing more than 24.7 billion views across the platform.

Other top-performing tracks include “Too Late 2.0” featuring Guchi and Phina (2.3B views), “Sapiosexual” (543M views), “Decision” (519M views), and “Vivian” (387M views), among others.

Reactions to Wendy Shay's TikTok music numbers

Congratulatory messages poured in for Wendy Shay, as people talked about how enjoyable her Too Late song was, as well as her consistent global impact.

Others also educated her on monetising on TikTok and how that service was unfortunately not available to persons living in Ghana.

Some people noted that it was one of the projects the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Sam George, was working on.

The reactions of social media users are below:

iameniiwan said:

"When you wish people well, you go far too. Taking and blessing that little girl was a good thing. God bless all your music."

c.a_5126 said:

"Wendy Shay is one girl whose music really travels far. I was in Tottenham the other time, and a Zambian British person was playing this Too Late song and was singing word for word, and I was shocked. Low key she is putting Ghana on the map 👏👏👏👏."

@governor1034 said:

"I think that was what @samgeorgegh was working on."

@Airtimestudioss said:

"If your account is Ghana dier sorry, TikTok will pay you nothing 😔."

@iammsyre_ said:

"TikTok pays $0.2 - $0.4 per 1,000 views, translating to roughly $20-$40 per million, $200-$400 per 10 million etc,"

@krisscoan2 said:

"Unless it’s a foreign account, otherwise nothing at all."

Wendy Shay visits Tracy Shay’s dad

YEN.com.gh reported that award-winning Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay warmed hearts on social media after paying a visit to the father of her god-daughter, Tracy Shay, at his furniture shop.

In a touching video that went viral, the Survivor hitmaker was seen bonding with Tracy’s father during the visit. She generously gifted him an undisclosed amount of money in appreciation of his work and role in Tracy’s life.

Following the visit, Wendy Shay treated Tracy and her three siblings to a lunch date, further showcasing her close relationship with the family. The sweet gesture earned her widespread praise from fans online, many of whom commended her humility and generosity.

