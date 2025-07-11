An old video of award-winning Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay has generated controversy on Instagram

The 29-year-old style influencer looked elegant in a black leather dress and matching sneakers for her dance video

The social media users have commented on Wendy Shay's old and current looks on Instagram amid bold enhancement allegations

In a captivating throwback video, Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay has mesmerised fashion lovers by showcasing her style in a chic black leather mini dress and beautiful braids.

The fashion-forward artist, known for her hit single "Uber Driver," made waves on social media with this striking appearance, prompting comparisons to her current look.

Wendy Shay slays in a black dress

In the vintage clip, Wendy Shay confidently flaunted her curves while dancing to her catchy song, exuding an infectious energy.

Her makeup, skillfully applied to complement her radiant skin tone, enhances her natural beauty, while the long, elegant African braids add a touch of cultural flair to her ensemble.

She completed her look with stylish designer sneakers that harmoniously tie together her outfit, creating an unforgettable fashion statement.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Shequeen_mendoza stated:

"She has always had it; she’s just growing and adding weight."

naa_ogboo stated:

"Her very first video Uber driver is still on YouTube, the body was bodying but not like this."

Perlisha111 stated:

"We all thought so with Serwaa until Sugarboy exposed her, so Wendy, we have heard wai😂😂."

mee_shawtyyy stated:

"Her body, her choice 🙌🙌🙌."

missabbae6 stated:

"We all thought so with Fella until her husband exposed her, so it's normal 😂."

Wendy Shay addresses BBL rumours

Recently, Wendy Shay addressed swirling rumours regarding her physique, which some have speculated is the result of cosmetic surgery.

Taking to her X page on July 10, 2025, the "Too Late" sensation expressed her frustration over the assumption that her voluptuous figure stems from a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) procedure.

With a strong vantage point, Wendy challenged the stereotype that any curvy African woman must have undergone surgery.

She questioned critics and pointed out the misconceptions surrounding body image. She clarified that her fuller figure was merely the result of weight gained in the right places, emphasising that her physique is entirely natural.

Wendy further expressed her dismay that people are only now acknowledging her curves, recalling the bullying she faced in the early days of her music career.

"So y’all want to tell me before BBL Africans didn’t have a natural shape like mine? What's with this BBL tag… Is it because I have gained at the right places?"

"Y’all should get a life and stop being naive. What you are seeing is 100% natural, and it is not my fault y’all didn’t realise it earlier because of the Bullying when I stepped into the game. I’ve got it since! Humans will always have something to say. It’s either your booty is too big or too small, or too fake. Mind your business! Africa Wake Up."

Wendy Shay, Tracy Shay shoot music video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay, who featured her goddaughter in a music video.

Tracy Shay looked gorgeous in a beautiful ensemble for the Too Late remix official music video shoot in Ghana.

Some social media users have commended the award-winning singer, Wendy Shay, for giving her goddaughter exposure.

