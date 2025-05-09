Celebrated Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay met the father of her god-daughter, Tracy Shay, in a lovely moment

She gave him an undisclosed amount of money, and later on, went on a lunch date with Tracy Shay and her three siblings

Many people admired the bond between Wendy and Tray, such that they prayed that she would train her well to become a great entertainer in future

Dancehall musician Wendy Shay excited fans when she visited the furniture shop of her god-daughter, Tracy Shay and gifted him money.

Wendy Shay meets Tracy Shay's dad

Tracy Shay on Instagram shared a heartwarming video of her spending the day with Wendy Shay.

As part of the activities for the day, they visited Tracy's father's furniture shop, where Wendy Shay met Tracy's father for the first time.

The Habibi crooner handed a white envelope to Tracy's father, which contained an undisclosed amount of money. He kissed the envelope with excitement and lifted it in the air and praising God while showering unending praises on the musician.

Wendy Shay later took Tracy Shay and her three younger siblings for lunch, where they enjoyed gourmet dishes.

"@wendyshayofficial came to visit my father’s shop and also took my siblings and I out for lunch 🍕🍹🥳🥰," she wrote in the caption of the video.

The video Tracy shared on her Instagram page also showed the immense love Ghanaians have for the multiple award-winning musician.

Fans took to the streets and shouted out Wenday Shay's name. Others also tried to capture her on their smartphones as they made their way through the crowd, while others tried to take a selfie with her and her goddaughter, Tracy Shay.

Video of Wendy Shay and her goddaughter

Reactions to Tracy Shay's video with Wendy Shay

Below are the reactions of social media users to the heartwarming video of Wendy Shay meeting Tracy Shay's father and taking her and her siblings for lunch:

jennyblandy said:

"Kumbe the girl beside her popular video was her sibling 😍😍."

komujuni_essie_esther_ said:

"All along the baby girl who was looking at you was your sister 😮❤️🔥."

naa_lameley_ said:

"Such a handsome father, you look soo much like your daddy girl 🤍."

mc_mrope said:

"THIS IS LOVE❤️❤️❤️ FROM TANZANIA 🇹🇿🇹🇿🇹🇿."

banks.on.shira said:

"Wendy Shay is making me know the importance in humanity paa oo."

umwiza_wi_rwanda said:

"You will be a superstar worldwide. Trust me."

afiaahwenepa._1 said:

"I now understand why nakita was looking at you like that😀."

Wendy Shay and Tracy Shay's electrifying performance

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay made waves online alongside 11-year-old dance sensation Tracy Shay.

The duo reunited in a viral video that has thrilled fans across Ghana and everyone on social media.

Tracy, who gained fame for her fiery dance moves during a past Wendy Shay concert, showcased her talent once more in a captivating performance with the singer.

Their chemistry and energy on stage drew massive praise on social media, with fans hailing Tracy as a natural performer and Wendy Shay for supporting young talent.

